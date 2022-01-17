How to use Free Fire redeem code for Indian server: Step-by-step guide

The Free Fire Pro League Dream Team event provides players with an overall experience of the ongoing Indian tournament. Players must build their dream squad of four professional players for each match day and earn points based on their performance to collect rewards.

There are three separate tier rewards. Tier 1 rewards (bundles) are provided to the top three players. On the other hand, tier 2 is provided to 1% of players. It may include cosmetics like surfboards, backpacks, and loot boxes. Finally, every user will receive a Diamond Royale Voucher as a tier 3 prize.

To boost the score, players can use the power-ups that are provided through redeem codes. Here is one such code.

Free Fire Indian server redeem code

1x Triple Captain (Image via Garena)

Code: FFPLWHSYDQQM

Rewards: 1x Triple Captain

This redeem code is exclusively valid for Indian users and cannot be used by other gamers. Players can only use it via the FFPL Dream Team interface.

Steps to attain the rewards via Free Fire redeem code

Although the process for using these FFPL Dream Team redeem codes varies, the actual procedure is relatively simple. The rewards can be claimed through a few clicks within a jiffy. Here are the steps to get the power-ups:

Step 1: Since the code should be utilized within Fire Fire, users must boot up the game.

Step 2: Subsequently, players should open the event and navigate through the esports section to click the go-to button under the FFPL Dream Team event.

Step 3: After the web event loads on their screen, users should tap on the Power-up Redemption button.

It is better to paste the code (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Players can either manually enter the redeem code or simply paste FFPLWHSYDQQM in the text field.

Step 5: Finally, tapping the confirm button will redeem the given code, and gamers will instantly get the 1x Triple Captain power-up.

Once users use the Triple Captain power-up for a particular match day, they will receive triple the points scored by their captain players.

When the code expires or becomes invalid, players will receive an error message after tapping the button, and this error cannot be resolved.

