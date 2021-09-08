How to use Free Fire redeem codes to claim free rewards in September 2021

The release of Free Fire redeem codes always evokes a sense of happiness among players. It provides an excellent chance to get a variety of rewards without spending diamonds. Developers release these from time to time on their live streams and during special events.

Many users are unaware of the procedure for the use of the Free Fire redeem code. They often fail to cash in on the opportunity to attain free rewards within the game.

A guide to claiming rewards from the redeem code in Free Fire

It is essential to know that all the codes in Free Fire must be redeemed from a dedicated website set up by Garena. You can find its URL below:

Rewards Redemption Site: Click here

After reaching the website, you can follow the steps given below to attain the rewards in the game:

You will be provided with several options to sign in (Image via Free Fire)

Step 1: It is not possible to redeem the code without signing in to the website. You have multiple options available for this purpose, including Facebook, Google, VK, Twitter, Apple ID, and Huawei ID.

Note: Gamers with a guest ID can first link their ID to one of the options and then sign in to collect the rewards.

Players must make sure that they do not sign in to their ID on other websites as it might pose a security risk, and they might lose access to the account.

Carefully fill in all the 12 characters of the code (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: After you have logged in to your ID, you have to enter the code for your server in the text field and then hit the confirm button.

Free Fire redeem codes do not work globally and are specifically meant to be used by players on the server for which they have been released. As a result, an error will show up after clicking on the confirm button.

Moreover, users must take note of the code’s expiry date and use it before it is rendered invalid to attain the rewards. Once this threshold has been crossed, a dialog box stating that the code is invalid will appear on the screen.

The rewards have to be collected within the game (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Next, you can boot up Free Fire and then sign in to your account to collect the respective rewards from the mail system.

