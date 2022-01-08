How to use Free Fire redeem codes to get free rewards (2022)

With the most exclusive items in Free Fire costing diamonds, free-to-play players are constantly looking for ways to get them for free. Hence, redeem codes have emerged as one of the most common methods for such users.

The developers frequently release these 12-character codes, which are pretty easy to utilize. Upon redemption, the rewards are sent to the gamers’ accounts within 24 hours and can provide various prizes, such as loot crates and skins.

Detailed guide on using Free Fire redeem codes to obtain free rewards

It is necessary to have a linked account (Image via Free Fire)

Before starting the steps, players must know that guest accounts are not eligible to claim the rewards using the redeem code. They will first have to bind them by opening Free Fire and pressing the ‘Gear’ icon on the top-right to navigate to the settings tab.

Users will find an ‘Account’ section under the ‘Basic’ tab, and they can utilize any one of the platforms to bind their accounts in Free Fire.

Steps to use the redeem codes

Those who have a linked Free Fire account can follow these steps to claim the rewards through the redeem code:

Step 1: To start, players have to go to the game’s Rewards Redemption Site on their devices, a website where the redeem code can be used.

Clicking here will take them to the site.

Step 2: Individuals can sign in using the platform linked to their accounts upon reaching it.

On the Rewards Redemption Site, gamers are required to sign in (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: They will subsequently find text boxes on their screens, where the redeem code has to be entered carefully. To avoid errors, gamers can directly paste it.

Step 4: Finally, they can press ‘Confirm’ to complete the redemption. After that, users can claim the rewards from the in-game mail in Free Fire.

Two other things that they must remember is that the redeem code has an expiry and works only for a specific server. This implies that they will not work after a particular time, and the code can only be claimed if it is for the users’ server.

Edited by Ravi Iyer