How to use Free Fire redeem codes in MAX version to get free skins and other rewards

Redeem codes stand out as one of the best options for gamers looking to acquire free rewards within Free Fire MAX. They comprise 12 characters, and developers release new ones pretty regularly.

However, the work for the players isn't over after they find an active code, as each of them has to be manually redeemed. The Rewards Redemption Site is a particular website designed by Garena for the same purpose.

Nonetheless, not every user is well-versed with the steps of redemption, which leaves them completely perplexed.

Note: As the accounts used in both Free Fire and the MAX version are the same, the redeem codes and rewards are also common.

Step-by-step guide to use Free Fire redeem code website

The Rewards Redemption Site first requires players to sign in using the platform linked to their Free Fire accounts. The following are the options presented to them:

Facebook VK Google Huawei Apple ID Twitter

Those who have created guest accounts will need to go into the game's settings and link their accounts to one of the options presented to them.

Here are the redemption steps that users can follow:

Step 1: Visit the official Rewards Redemption Site. To avoid any confusion, they can use the link below:

Rewards Redemption Site: Click here

Gamers should sign in to the Rewards Redemption Site (Image via Garena)

Step 2: They must sign in using one of the platforms specified above once they have arrived on the website.

Step 3: After all this is done, individuals can go ahead and enter the respective redeem code into the text field.

Step 4: Finally, they tap on the 'Confirm' button to proceed with the redemption.

Upon completion of the process, the reward of the respective code will be sent to the gamers' accounts within 24 hours.

Rewards of redeem code and details about errors

One of the errors that players could encounter (Image via Garena)

Each redeem code entails a distinct prize. These are typically weapon loot crates, which include skins, diamond royale vouchers, weapon royale vouchers, and various other skins and outfits, among other things.

Additionally, users should be aware of these two common errors:

Expiry: The redeem code will expire after its specific duration. Server restrictions: The codes can only be used on the server they have been made available for.

