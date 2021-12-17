×
Create
Notifications

How to use Free Fire redeem codes on Rewards Redemption Site to get free skins today

These two are the rewards of this code (Image via Sportskeeda)
These two are the rewards of this code (Image via Sportskeeda)
Nishant Thakkar
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Dec 17, 2021 11:13 AM IST
Feature

Free Fire has a plethora of exclusive content, including costumes, skins, and other items. However, most of them require players to spend diamonds, which is not always feasible. Events and redeem codes are a great alternative for the free-to-play segment of the playerbase.

Because they are less complicated to use and involve less work, redeem codes are preferred by many. A new one was recently made available, and players may use it to get free rewards in-game.

Free Fire redeem code for free skins

New redeem code: FF11NJN5YS3E

(The code is working right now but can expire soon, which is why users must utilize it soon)

Rewards: This code provides the players with an exclusive skin Season of Love Surfboard and a Mob Boss Loot Crate, providing a permanent or trial item from the Mob Boss costume set.

This error will appear if the code isn&#039;t for the respective server (Image via Free Fire)
This error will appear if the code isn't for the respective server (Image via Free Fire)

Note: The code mentioned above only works on the Indonesian server of Garena Free Fire, and users who play on other servers will not be able to utilize it.

Guide on using Free Fire redeem code

To get the rewards of the redeem code, players must utilize the official Rewards Redemption Site.

Step 1: To get the skin and loot crate, you should first go to the Garena Free Fire Rewards Redemption Site.

You can click here to visit the website.

You can sign in and use the new Free Fire redeem code (Image via Free Fire)
You can sign in and use the new Free Fire redeem code (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Next, you are required to log in through the method that is connected to your Free Fire account.

Step 3: After doing that, you must carefully enter the FF11NJN5YS3E code. You can directly paste it to avoid any errors.

You need to enter the code (Image via Free Fire)
You need to enter the code (Image via Free Fire)

Also ReadArticle Continues below

Step 4: Finally, you need to press 'Confirm'. This will complete the process and you can claim the items from the in-game mail section in Free Fire.

Edited by Siddharth Satish
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी