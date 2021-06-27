How to use Free Fire redeem codes: Step-by-step guide for beginners

Most cosmetics and other premium items in Free Fire require players to spend diamonds, an in-game currency. However, they aren’t free, and spending money to acquire them might not be feasible for all users.

Therefore, most of the game’s community looks out for redeem codes as they are an excellent method for obtaining a lot of stuff for free. These alphanumeric codes are made up of 12 characters and can be utilized on the Rewards Redemption Site.

A lot of players aren’t aware of the redemption procedure. So here’s a detailed step-by-step guide on it.

A step-by-step guide on using Free Fire redeem codes

Rewards Redemption Site is a specific webpage that the developers have created to use the redeem codes. Readers can click this link to visit it.

From there, players will have to initially log in using the method they have used to link their Free Fire accounts. The options available are:

1) Facebook

2) Google

3) VK

4) Twitter

5) Apple ID

6) Huawei ID

Steps to use the Free Fire redeem codes:

Step 1: Go to the Rewards Redemption Site via the link stated above.

Players must login

Step 2: As mentioned, players are required to log in. Those with guest accounts cannot use the redeem codes and bind them using any of the platforms.

Step 3: Once the login is complete, users can enter the respective Free Fire redeem code into the text field and click on the “Claim” button.

Enter the code

Step 4: If the code is valid, a pop up will appear stating that the redemption process was successful.

Items from it will be sent to the user's Free Fire account within 24 hours and collected from the in-game mail section.

Also read: List of Free Fire redeem codes and rewards for Indian server released in Rampage Party

Other points to note

1) Codes have an expiry after which they cannot be used.

2) They are also region-specific, and only those who belong to the respective server would use them.

3) Some codes also have a redemption limit, i.e., the number of times they can be used.

Note: This article is for beginners. While these steps may seem obvious to you, several new players often search for these "newbie" tips and tricks.

Also read: UnGraduate Gamer Free Fire UID number, monthly income, discord link, and more

Edited by Srijan Sen