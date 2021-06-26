List of Free Fire redeem codes and rewards for Indian server released in Rampage Party

Free Fire redeem codes can be considered the perfect way to get free premium rewards that range from skins, costumes, and more. They are probably the easiest and quickest method because all players need to do is paste the code on the “Rewards Redemption Site.”

The “Rampage Party Giveaway” has provided players with multiple rewards, including gun skins and bundles. For over a week, redemption codes have been released for Indian servers by the developers via the game’s social media handles.

Indian Free Fire redeem codes with rewards released in Rampage Party Giveaway

YXY3EGTLHGJX - Cupid Scar (7d)

3IBBMSL7AK8G - The Age of Gold Bundle (7d)

W0JJAFV3TU5E - UMP Wilderness Hunter (7d)

R9UVPEYJOXZX - 3x Weapon Royale Voucher

XUW3FNK7AV8N - 2x Custom Room Cards

TJ57OSSDN5AP: 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers

WLSGJXS5KFYR: AWM Duke Swallowtail (7d)

B6IYCTNH4PV3: AUG Cyber Bounty Hunter (7d)

Users must note that the redeem codes mentioned above are only for the Indian server. It is also essential to understand that if the user encounters an error when trying to use these codes, it simply means they have expired and are no longer functional.

Also read: How to use latest Free Fire redeem codes on FF rewards redemption site and get free rewards

Usage of Free Fire redeem codes

1) Players have to reach the Rewards Redemption Site at this link.

Players are required to login into the accounts if they wish to use the redeem codes

2) They are then required to log in using the method linked to their Free Fire account. Guest users cannot use the code and must bind their accounts.

3) After that, users should enter the redeem code into the text field and press the “Confirm” button.

Players the redeem code and click on the "Confirm" option

The rewards will be sent to their Free Fire accounts via in-game mail within 24 hours.

Login methods include the following:

Facebook VK Apple ID Huawei ID Google Twitter

Also read: Gyan Sujan’s Free Fire ID, stats, monthly earnings, India rank, and more in June 2021

Edited by Ravi Iyer