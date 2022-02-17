How to use redeem codes for Free Fire MAX: Step-by-step guide (February 2022)

Free Fire MAX provides many events to the users to collect free rewards by grinding through a particular set of missions. However, these are slightly challenging for newer players, and redeem codes seem to be a much better alternative. There is a sense of confusion among gamers about how they can use the codes in the better variant.

Since both games use the same server, players may simply use the same Rewards Redemption Site to redeem their rewards. This is not a challenging process and should only take a few minutes if they are not using a guest account.

Easy steps to use redeem codes in Free Fire MAX

If players have not yet linked their ID, they may do so by first accessing the settings section in Free Fire MAX and then binding their account to one of the available alternatives. Finally, they may use the code to claim their rewards by following the procedures outlined below:

Step 1: Use this link to visit the Rewards Redemption Site, and subsequently, several options to sign in to the account will be displayed.

Step 2: Gamers must then use one of these to log in and proceed ahead. The available options are Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and VK.

Enter or paste the code (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Users can redeem their rewards by entering or pasting the redemption code into the text field and then clicking on the confirm button.

Readers can find redeem codes for several regions here.

They will receive a message informing them whether the redemption was successful or not.

Step 4: In case of a successful redemption, the rewards will be displayed in the mail section within 24 hours. Users need to claim these within a specified duration to attain the rewards.

Reasons for errors

Error for wrong or expired redeem code (Image via Garena)

In contrast to other games, Free Fire redeem codes have specific limitations on usage, and only players from a particular server are eligible to get the rewards. If users do not adhere to these instructions, they will encounter an error message after clicking on the confirm button.

Additionally, usage of expired redeem codes will also result in an error. Subsequently, gamers should use the code swiftly.

Edited by Shaheen Banu