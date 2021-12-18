How to use redeem codes to get permanent rewards in Garena Free Fire: Get surfboard skin today

The real difficulty in using a Free Fire redeem code lies in finding an active code for a particular server. While these are much easier to redeem when compared to events in terms of the efforts involved, server restrictions and limited validity are often regarded as significant bottlenecks.

Luckily for gamers, Garena releases these codes from time to time, and they can keep an eye out for great rewards during special occasions and livestreams, particularly on the accomplishment of milestones. Since rewards can include almost any item from within the game, non-spending Free Fire players can easily rely on these.

Working Free Fire redeem codes for 18 December 2021 include Season of Love Surfboard and more

The reward for the first redeem code (Image via Free Fire)

FF11NJN5YS3E – Season of Love Surfboard and Mob Boss Loot Crate

FF11R1E9PX56 – Bloody Vase (Mask) and Artificial Intelligence Weapon Loot Crate

FF11DAKX4WHV – Heartthrob (Male) (Head) and M60 – Gold-Coated Weapon Loot Crate

Note: All these codes are specifically for players on the Indonesia server. For more redeem codes, click on this link.

Steps to get the rewards

Step 1: Players must know that the redeem code is meant to be redeemed through the official Rewards Redemption Site. A link for the same has been provided to the users.

All those still using the guest account cannot redeem the rewards. The same is informed in the notice on the official webpage. They can open settings within Free Fire to link their account first.

The available options (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: They are presented with various sign-in options after arriving on the homepage. These are as follows: Facebook, Google, Twitter, VK, Apple ID and Huawei ID.

To minimize typing errors, it is better for Free Fire users to paste the redeem code in the text field rather than manually enter it.

Step 3: Gamers can paste one code at a time and finally tap on the confirm button to complete the redemption successfully.

They will also be notified if the code has been redeemed or not.

Step 4: Players will not automatically get the rewards. Instead, they will have to collect it via the mail section within the game.

Errors will be displayed when the code entered by the gamers has already expired. Moreover, another common reason for facing an error is the code belonging to some other region.

