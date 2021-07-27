How to use Unicode 3164 character in Free Fire to get invisible nicknames

Garena Free Fire demands that players set an IGN for their profiles after their first login. Most of the players end up using not-so-cool Free Fire nicknames, which they desire to change later according to their guild names.

However, players can tweak their player names using diamonds or Name Change cards. They can set stylish names using symbols from sites like nickfinder.com and fortnite.freefire-name.com.

There is a way in Free Fire that players can use to make their IGNs invisible. Today’s article will discuss how players can use Unicode 3164 (Hangul Filler) in Free Fire to get invisible nicknames.

Free Fire IGN: Invisible nickname using Unicode 3164

How to use Hangul Filler (Unicode 3164)?

Gamers should follow the following steps to generate an invisible nickname using Unicode 3164:

Step 1. Google Unicode 3164 and tap on the recommended site like compart.com.

Copy U+3164 (Image via Compart)

Step 2. Copy Unicode Character “ㅤ” (U+3164) by tapping on the shown box.

Step 3. Paste U+3164 in the device’s notes or any similar application.

Generate any three random letters in superscript font (Image via Lingojam)

Step 4. Browse superscript generators like lingojam.com/SuperscriptGenerator.

Copy U+3164 and other letters

Step 5: Use any three random letters to generate them in the superscript and paste them under U+3164 in the notes.

Step 6. Copy all the letters and paste them into the required box in Free Fire to change the username.

How to change names in Free Fire?

Invisible nickname in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

Step 1. Players can tap on their profile banner and click on edit.

Step 2. Paste the copied Unicode 3164 and the other three letters in the nickname box.

New players can directly paste the character in the IGN box in the beginning (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3. Tap on either the 390 diamonds or the Name Change card option to confirm progress.

Step 4. Press confirm again if prompted, and the new invisible nickname will get updated in Free Fire. They can check the changed invisible name by featuring in a match.

Players are advised to use a Name Change card instead of diamonds as the former option is cheap. They can click here to learn how to obtain a Name Change card in Free Fire.

Edited by Gautham Balaji