Best Free Fire game settings to reduce lags, frame drops, and crashes

The issue of lags and frame drops is quite prevalent in many mobile shooter games, and Free Fire is no different. Despite having a compact size of 716 MB and low-spec requirements, many players encounter a sluggish performance of the game.

The game’s lag issue can be partly due to device specs and extra in-game resource packs. Additionally, consistent updates can slow down Free Fire on various low-end devices. However, players can check their game settings for a solution.

Lags and frame drops in Free Fire: What can be the solution?

Phone settings and tweaks

Minimum system requirements for Free Fire (Image via Google Play Store)

Gamers can take a look at the following things before launching Free Fire:

A stable internet connection: Gamers can make sure that they have a stable internet connection. Sometimes the game can suffer a sluggish and underwhelming performance due to high ping.

Gamers can make sure that they have a stable internet connection. Sometimes the game can suffer a sluggish and underwhelming performance due to high ping. Free up the RAM: Players need to free up the RAM and shut down all background applications for better performance.

Players need to free up the RAM and shut down all background applications for better performance. Turn off the battery saver: Gamers can also try turning off the battery saver as it can hinder performance.

Gamers can also try turning off the battery saver as it can hinder performance. Free up some device memory: The lag issues can arise due to increased device storage. Hence, players can delete the unnecessary data to upscale the device’s output.

Game settings

Display

Display settings can be decreased to ensure a lag-free performance (Image via Free Fire)

After making sure all of the above tweaks are done, players can launch Free Fire. They need to make sure they have the following display settings:

Graphics - Smooth

- Smooth High FPS - Normal

Players can turn on these settings by tapping on the Settings icon in the top-right corner and heading to the display tab.

The optimized display settings make sure there is a better output from the game and hence, less lag and frame drops.

Sensitivity

Ideal sensitivity settings (Image via Free Fire)

Although sensitivity is not related to lags and frame drops, it can enhance smoother gameplay. Players can enhance all sensitivities to make sure the handling and controls are smoother.

General: 100

100 Red Dot: 95-100

95-100 2X Scope: 85-90

85-90 4X Scope: 72-77

72-77 Sniper Scope: 59-64

59-64 Free Look: 76-81

After gamers have optimized their settings, they can hit the training grounds to adapt the characters' controls and movements to the new settings.

Also read: DJ Alok vs Chrono: Which Free Fire character is better for rush gameplay?

Edited by Shaheen Banu