DJ Alok vs Chrono: Which Free Fire character is better for rush gameplay?

Rush gameplay provides heavy payoff in-game most of the time. Great results are the reason why many Free Fire players adopt aggressive rush playstyle.

It is crucial to choose a suitable character in Free Fire for certain gameplay strategies. Among 38 characters with abilities, Alok and Chrono make it to the list of top five characters for rush playstyle.

This article will analyze both characters and discuss which one is better for rush gameplay in Free Fire.

Free Fire characters: DJ Alok, Chrono, abilities, and more

DJ Alok

DJ Alok (Image via Free Fire)

DJ Alok is arguably the best Free Fire character that suits rush gameplay. Players get two effects from Alok's ability:

Allies within a five meters radius aura get a 10% buff in their movement speed.

Players can get a 5 HP gain per second.

Both effects last for five seconds and cannot be stacked.

Players can use either of the effects to their advantage while rushing on an enemy team. The buff in movement speed of allies is vital for team support, while the HP gain can help recover from procured damage.

Chrono

Chrono (Image via Free Fire)

Inspired by CR7, Chrono was one of the most overpowered characters in Free Fire until the OB27 update. Garena nerfed Chrono that led to its decline in popularity.

However, Chrono is still a pretty decent choice for an aggressive gameplay strategy. Players can activate Time Turner to use the following effects:

A force field (shield) around Chrono that can withstand 600 damage.

An increase in the character's movement speed by 5%.

Both effects last for three seconds with a cooldown of 200 seconds.

Chrono is highly useful while rushing, as players can use the shield to their advantage. They can fire from inside the shield, and their increased movement speed is also a vital tactical aspect.

Which character is better for rush gameplay?

Alok is superior when it comes to rush gameplay (Image via Garena)

It is clear that both characters are great for rush gameplay and are too good to avoid. The choice boils down to one's skill set level and personal preference. However, it is DJ Alok that provides more advantages for a longer duration among both of the characters. Players can further upgrade Alok to make him invincible in Free Fire.

Apart from the abilities, DJ Alok is a great choice for any mode, whether it's Clash Squad mode, Classic squad, Classic duo, or Classic solo. On the other hand, Chrono has some limitations, which makes him unsuitable for some modes.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

