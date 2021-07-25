Best game settings to play Free Fire without lags and frame drops on Android devices

Everyone desires to have a smooth and lag-free experience from a game. With its compact size and low-spec requirements, Free Fire ensures that most players get a better gaming experience. Free Fire is efficiently operable on low-end 2 GB devices that don't support the latest processors.

Despite having a download size of 716 MB, Free Fire still features issues like frame drops and lags. The game's extra resource packages lead to its sluggish performance on specific devices. Apart from the additional resource requirements, consistent updates have also contributed to the problem.

However, gamers can resolve this problem by taking specific measures. This article will discuss such steps that players can take to ensure a lag-free gaming experience on Free Fire.

Free Fire: How to resolve lags and frame drops?

Tweaking the display settings

Players can tweak high FPS and Graphics to a low setting for better results (Image via Free Fire)

Gamers can open the display tab after clicking on Settings in the top-right corner. They will have to change two settings, Graphics, and High FPS, for a better display.

Graphics - Smooth

High FPS - Normal

Applying both settings will substantially decrease the lagging issues.

Increase sensitivity for smoother gameplay

Ideal sensitivity for smoother controls in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

Although sensitivity isn't connected to lags and frame drops, it can resolve smoother controls. Players can optimize their sensitivity settings as follows:

General: 100

Red Dot: 95-100

2X Scope: 84-89

4X Scope: 70-75

Sniper Scope: 57-62

Free Look: 75-80

Increased sensitivity will help in smoother control over characters' movement and aiming. Players can further check the results for sensitivity and display settings on training grounds.

Other things to keep in mind

Free Fire system requirements (Image via Google Play)

Players must check the following things to see if the lags and frame drops continue:

Gamers should make sure they have a stable connection as high ping can sometimes result in excessive lagging.

Players should free the RAM using the device's task manager before launching Free Fire. If apps are running in the background, the problem will persist.

Gamers can try turning off any device application like battery saver or any other similar app.

Players can also free up some internal memory if required.

