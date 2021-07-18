BGMI vs Free Fire: Which game is better for 2 GB RAM Android devices after latest updates?

Among Indian fans, BGMI and Free Fire are the two most popular Battle Royale titles right now, and the reason cannot be more clear. Both games provide a great gaming experience with consistent updates and optimizations that come with them.

BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) was officially released earlier this month and has recently received a 1.5 version update. The new update has synchronized India's PUBG Mobile with the global version and has brought tons of new features to the game.

On the other hand, Garena Free Fire received its OB28 update in June, which brought many in-game additions and optimizations. Apart from the new features, Free Fire has also seen consistent growth in its gameplay quality since previous version updates.

Both games offer similar gameplay with some variations, but it is Free Fire's compact size that makes it smoother and downgrades its graphics.

Free Fire and BGMI: System requirements, graphics, and more

BGMI System requirements

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) on the Google Play Store

Required Android version - Android 5.1.1 or above

Android 5.1.1 or above Minimum RAM - 2 GB (Recommended 3 GB for smooth gameplay)

2 GB (Recommended 3 GB for smooth gameplay) Current version - 1.5.0.15336

1.5.0.15336 Download Size - 749 MB (Varies with in-game resources)

749 MB (Varies with in-game resources) Additional Resource Pack requirement - 672 MB (HD) or 409.9 MB (Low-spec)

Graphics

BGMI has more realistic graphics

BGMI features realistic graphics among Battle Royale games with brilliant weapon mechanics for a mobile game. The gaming experience can be termed immersive due to the details that BGMI offers.

However, players can easily spot some glitches and minor issues regarding the frame drops on various low-end smartphones. BGMI can also feel a bit sluggish due to the high specs requirement of the game.

Game modes

Different game modes in BGMI

There is an abundance of game modes on BGMI, with the latest version bringing a new Mission Ignition mode. Players can play 100-player games in Classic Battle Royale on a map like Erangel, an eight-minute quick match in Arcade mode, TDMs in Arena, or they can deploy in the EvoGround.

Free Fire

System requirements

Free Fire in Google Play Store

Required Android version - Android 4.1 or above

Android 4.1 or above Minimum RAM - 1 GB (Recommended 2 GB for smooth gameplay)

1 GB (Recommended 2 GB for smooth gameplay) Current version - 1.62.2

1.62.2 Download Size - 716 MB

Graphics

Garena has done a decent graphic optimization in Free Fire

Free Fire has brilliant graphic optimization considering its compact size. The graphics seem a bit cartoonish but blend in with the tone of the game. Players should not expect realistic video game shooting as Free Fire itself provides a weirdly engaging gaming experience.

Although in-game mechanics are nowhere close to PUBG Mobile, BGMI, or COD Mobile, players can enjoy other interesting game features that make up for the below-average mechanics. Moreover, there are rarely any lag issues with Free Fire despite many glitches.

Game modes

Free Fire game modes

Like other BR games, Free Fire has variety and versatility in game modes and Maps. However, in comparison with BGMI, Free Fire has fewer options due to low in-game resources.

Free Fire has a more interesting gameplay feature than BGMI, i.e., character abilities that players can employ in-game for their tactical advantage. Characters in Free Fire elevate the gaming experience.

Which game is better for 2 GB devices?

Free Fire offers a lag-free experience on 2 GB RAM devices

Both games perform equally brilliantly as per their resources and capabilities. BGMI is suitable for phones with a decent processor with 2 GB or more RAM, but Free Fire works fine with a 2GB RAM processor that has been clocked at a low-spec version.

However, players who want to enjoy Battle Royale with their 2 GB smartphones should go for Free Fire because BGMI results in multiple lags and sometimes heating issues on low-end devices with 2 GB RAM.

Note: This article shows the author's personal views.

