BGMI vs Free Fire: Which game is better for low-end Android devices in July 2021?

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) and Free Fire are two of the most popular battle royale titles in India.

BGMI was officially launched yesterday, and fans have already begun comparing the game with other mobile BR titles.

This article compares various aspects of BGMI and Free Fire to see which game is a better choice for low-end Android devices in July 2021.

BGMI vs Free Fire: A comparison

Minimum system requirements

Battlegrounds Mobile India's minimum system requirements:

Operating System: Android 5.1.1 or above.

RAM - 2 GB (Recommended 3 GB).

Processor: Snapdragon 600 equivalent or above.

Download size: 721 MB (varies on device)

Free Fire's minimum system requirements:

Download Size - 716 MB

Operating System - Android 4.0.3

RAM - 1 GB (Recommended - 2 GB)

Processor - Mediatek MT6737M quad-core

Gameplay style

Battlegrounds Mobile India and Free Fire follow the traditional battle royale format. In both games, players dive out of an aircraft, land on an island, and compete to be the last person standing.

However, the two games take a distinct approach towards gameplay.

Free Fire is more dynamic, with character and pet abilities giving players an advantage on the battleground.

Battlegrounds Mobile India, on the other hand, takes a realistic approach, with a more life-like battle royale experience.

Graphics

The visuals in Battlegrounds Mobile India are identical to those in PUBG Mobile. BGMI provides high-quality map textures and a UHD (Ultra-High Definition) experience. Frame rates of up to 90 FPS are also feasible on high-end devices.

Since Free Fire was developed for low-end devices, its graphical textures are basic and less detailed. Players can experience 60 FPS frame rate support with Ultra HD support when the game is set to its maximum settings.

Verdict: Which game is better?

BGMI is resource-intensive and requires sturdy hardware support to run smoothly. Hence, low-end devices with 1 GB or 2 GB of RAM are not the best options to use for the game.

Free Fire is a much better choice for such devices as it was primarily made for low-end Android smartphones. The game puts a lesser load on the system and, therefore, performs better.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the individual opinion of the writer.

