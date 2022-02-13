How to win free Bhangra emote and Incubator vouchers in Garena Free Fire this week

Events on the Booyah application have become a popular method for Free Fire players to receive free rewards. As a result, they are eagerly anticipated, and when new ones are launched, individuals get pretty excited.

In the application, watch-to-win is a frequent event that makes regular appearances. It only demands that gamers watch live streams and other content for a particular time.

Today, Garena has incorporated a new one, and it offers the Bhangra emote, among several other rewards such as Incubator vouchers.

How to win free Bhangra emote and more during the Free Fire Booyah event

These are the details mentioned about watch-to-win inside Free Fire (Image via Garena)

The new watch-to-win will run between 13 and 14 February, with users only required to watch any clip on the platform for 15 minutes to win the rewards. There are no other requirements/tasks to be completed by the players.

Listed below is the exact prize pool specified by the developers:

Bhangra Emote Shimmy Emote Incubator Voucher Infiltrated Red Treatment Sniper 50x Booyah Tickets

It is important to note that a random one is drawn from the prize pool, and users cannot receive a particular one. Nonetheless, they must not miss out on this opportunity since the task they have to complete is not hard to accomplish.

Another thing for gamers to note is that it is necessary to have a Free Fire account linked to the Booyah application.

Steps to complete the event and win the rewards

Players can incorporate the following procedures to get free rewards via the ongoing event:

Step 1: Those who still do not have the Booyah application should first download it onto their devices.

Step 2: Next, they need to sign up via any options and subsequently link their Free Fire account via Profile > Connected Account > Link.

Reward can then be claimed by the players (Image via Booyah)

Step 3: Finally, individuals can watch any of the clips for the required 15 minutes duration.

Gamers can claim their reward from the application’s ‘Limited Time Mission’ section. They can also check out other events and participate in them to earn further rewards.

Edited by Srijan Sen