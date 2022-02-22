How to win free emotes in Free Fire MAX this week

Free Fire MAX offers a diverse selection of cosmetics, with emotes being one of the most desirable of them. In most cases, they require diamonds to be acquired, and not everyone can accomplish that.

Free-to-play gamers rely on events to obtain free emotes. There are various events available on Booyah, an application by Garena, which provides users the same opportunity.

One of the recently commenced ones – Watch to Win, offers LOL Emote, Provoke Emote, among several other rewards.

Getting a free emote in Free Fire MAX

The event will be available until 23 February (Image via Garena)

The new Watch to Win event commenced on the Booyah application yesterday, i.e., 21 February, and will be available to players until 23 February. During this period, users are simply asked to complete a simple task, i.e., to watch any live stream for 30 minutes.

Upon doing so, they will be receiving a random reward from the prize pool. A few of the most significant items include the following:

Craftland Room Card Provoke Emote LOL Emote Diamond Royale Voucher

Users must not miss this excellent opportunity to get their hands on a free reward in Free Fire MAX because the task they have to complete isn’t challenging.

Steps to completing the event and getting a free reward

Gamers can check out the following steps:

Step 1: First, players must download the Booyah application on their devices.

Step 2: Once the app is installed, they can open it and log in/sign-up using any one of the platforms.

Rewards can be claimed after completing the task (Image via Booyah)

Step 3: Post that, gamers can watch any live stream for 30 minutes. Upon completing the task, players can claim the reward from the ‘Limited Time Mission’ section.

It is not guaranteed that players will receive an emote from the Watch to Win event, but there’s a chance of them receiving it.

Note: Users need to have their Free Fire account linked to the application to get the rewards into it.

Edited by Shaheen Banu