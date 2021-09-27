Indian server Free Fire rewards for today (27 September 2021): Claim free AWM - Duke Swallowtail and much more

Events are becoming one of the most popular alternatives, and developers introduce new ones to Free Fire on a regular basis. At the moment, a few events are going on for the Indian server. They provide gamers with goodies such as the AWM – Duke Swallowtail, among various other items.

Buying items using diamonds is not always a viable choice for the majority of Free Fire users. As a result, players look for ways to receive items for free, and there are various avenues available to them, such as events.

How can players recieve free rewards in Free Fire today (27 September 2021)

Max is Here

Max is Here event will end on 28 September (Image via Free Fire)

To celebrate the release of Free Fire Max, an event has commenced in the title. It offers players a 14-day trial of the exclusive AWM – Duke Swallowtail and several other rewards.

To get the items, users would have to complete the specific objectives/missions that the developers have set.

AWM - Duke Swallowtail in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

Here are the exact specifics:

Play a single match with friends to get 1x Room Card

Play three games with friends to get 2x Weapon Royale Voucher

Eliminate ten enemies to get 3x Hurricane Delivery Weapon Loot Crate

Get one Booyah to get AWM Duke Swallowtail (14 days)

Upon completing the objectives, players will find a claim option next to the rewards. Clicking on them will redeem the individual item.

Sensei Tig Top Up

Users have to top-up a specific number of diamonds (Image via Free Fire)

Sensei Tig Top Up event has also been running for the past few days and will draw to an end on 28 September. As with all top-up events, players must purchase a given number of diamonds to get the rewards.

Players can get the newly added pet in Free Fire at no cost (Image via Free Fire)

Here are the exact details of the top-up event and the number of diamonds that players have to buy to get the rewards:

Purchase 100 diamonds for Sensei Tig pet

Purchase 300 diamonds for Pet Skin: Ice Sensei Tig

Purchase 500 diamonds for Pet Skin: Fire Sensei Tig and Show off (pet action)

