Insta Gamer's Free Fire ID number, guild, stats, monthly earnings, and more

With the massive popularity of Free Fire in the last few years, many players have turned to digital content creation to showcase their skills in the battle royale game and build a potential career.

Insta Gamer is one of the most popular gaming content creators from India. The Malayali YouTuber has over 300k followers on his Instagram handle and 54k members on his Discord server.

Insta Gamer's Free Fire ID number and guild details

Insta Gamer's Free Fire ID number is 197218153. The name of his guild in the game is INFERNOZ (ID - 65943416).

Insta Gamer's lifetime stats

Insta Gamer's lifetime stats

Insta Gamer has played 12489 squad games and has triumphed in 2001, making his win rate 16.02%. He killed 27327 opponents at a K/D ratio of 2.61 in this mode.

The content creator has also played 2057 duo matches and has won on 275 occasions, translating to a win rate of 13.36%. With 4205 kills in these matches, he has a K/D ratio of 2.36.

Insta Gamer has played 1365 solo games and has emerged victorious in 115 of them, maintaining a win rate of 8.42%. He bagged 2694 frags at a K/D ratio of 2.16 in this mode.

Insta Gamer's ranked stats

Insta Gamer's ranked stats

Insta Gamer has played 174 squad matches in the ongoing ranked season and has won 79 of them, translating to a win rate of 45.40%. He has 523 kills in these games, making his K/D ratio 5.51.

The YouTuber hasn't played any games in the ranked solo or duo modes this season.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

Also read: 3 best ways to get Free Fire diamonds without spending money in July 2021

Insta Gamer's earnings

Insta Gamer's YouTube earnings (Image via Social Blade)

Insta Gamer's estimated monthly earnings from his main YouTube channel are between $2.4K and $39.1K. Meanwhile, his yearly earnings are estimated to be in the range of $29.3K and $469.1K.

Insta Gamer's YouTube channels

Insta Gamer runs two main YouTube channels - INSTA GAMER and INSTAGAMER Live. While he posts regular content on the first channel, he streams Free Fire on the second.

The content creator has 139.89 million views on INSTA GAMER and 19.06 million views on INSTAGAMER Live.

Insta Gamer also has two other YouTube channels called INSTA gaming and INSTAGAMER HIGHLIGHTS. However, he hasn't created any content for these channels in months.

Also read: 3 reasons why Garena Free Fire players should pick Skyler character for ranked matches

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh