Is there a Free Fire Max Early Access APK available for download? All you need to know

Free Fire is one of the most well-known mobile battle royale games, and it continues to grow in popularity. To further enhance the player's experience, Garena has developed Free Fire Max.

Beta testing started last year, and the developers recently announced the game would be launched globally. The pre-registration phase for Free Fire Max has started for participants all around the world. As a result of this announcement, gamers are thrilled as they look forward to its release.

Is there a Free Fire Max Early Access APK available for download?

Free Fire Max pre-registrations have just commenced (Image via Free Fire)

As of now, the Free Fire Max Early Access APK is not available for download. Moreover, only the pre-registration phase of the game began today on the Google Play Store as well as within Free Fire.

There is a possibility that there will be no early access to the game. It is based on Free Fire Max's pre-registration for the MENA region earlier this year. It lasted for more than a month and was followed by its release directly.

Accordingly, it is anticipated that gamers who had been looking forward to the release of Free Fire Max would have to wait a little longer to try it.

Garena has announced numerous milestones and invitation rewards for pre-registration. Users have the opportunity to gain a whole lot of cosmetics. The exact details of the same have been provided below:

5,000,000 – Max Raychaser (Bottom)

10,000,000 – 2x Gold Royale Voucher

15,000,000 – Max Raychaser (Facepaint)

20,000,000 – Cyber Max Skyboard

30,000,000 – Max Raychaser (Head)

How to pre-register for Free Fire Max

Users can pre-register for Free Fire Max within the game by following the steps given below:

Step 1: Players can head to the news tab in the events section.

Step 2: Select "FFMAX Pre-Register" and hit the go-to option.

You must press pre-register now to proceed ahead (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Users need to click on the "Pre-Register Now" button and select the operating system.

Select the system and press confirm button (Image via Free Fire)

Step 4: They need to hit the confirm button to complete the process.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod