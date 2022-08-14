Laka Gaming's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio, headshots, and monthly income in August 2022

Laka Gaming is among the fastest-growing Free Fire content creators from Nepal on YouTube. The gamer carved out a name for himself through entertaining videos around the battle royale title, including gameplay, pranks, various challenges, and more.

His channel has crossed 3.71 million subscribers, and with his current growth rate, he will quickly surpass 4 million subscribers. The player also runs a second channel, Laka’s live, that also boasts 351k subscribers.

Laka Gaming's Free Fire MAX ID?

Laka Gaming's Free Fire MAX ID is 225253933. He is currently using an IGN similar to that of Raistar's.

His numbers in the battle royale title are as follows:

Lifetime stats

Laka Gaming has taken down 27105 opponents in Squad matches (Image via Garena)

The YouTuber has participated in 1646 solo games and has bettered the opposition 268 times to retain a win rate of 16.28%. With 4510 eliminations, he has chalked up 1116 headshots to maintain a K/D ratio of 3.27 and a headshot rate of 24.75%.

Laka Gaming has also featured in 2282 duo matches only to secure first place on 462 occasions, corresponding to a win percentage of 20.24%. In these games, he has also raked in 6454 frags, 1459 of which have come in as headshots, corresponding to a kill-to-death ratio of 3.55 and a headshot rate of 22.61%.

Finally, in the squad games, the Nepalese star has accumulated 2162 Booyahs in 10269 squad matches, translating to a win rate of 21.05%. He maintained a K/D ratio of 3.34 and a headshot rate of 19.68% while bagging 27105 kills and 5333 headshots.

Ranked stats

He has played a total of two Squad matches this season (Image via Garena)

Since the Free Fire MAX Ranked Season 29 kicked off recently, he has not played many ranked games. Laka Gaming has a total of two appearances in the squad matches, where he has secured three kills, all with headshots to maintain a K/D ratio of 1.5 and a 100% headshot rate.

Clash Squad

The YouTuber has a KDA of 1.67 in Clash Squad matches (Image via Garena)

He has competed in 7166 Clash Squad matches and triumphed in 3936 instances, resulting in a win rate of 54.92%. Laka Gaming has taken down 35804 opponents, and 17544 were a result of headshots, resulting in a KDA of 1.67 and a headshot rate of 49%.

Note: Laka Gaming's Free Fire MAX stats were collected on 14 August 2022, which will change as he participates in more games.

Monthly income

Laka Gaming's monthly income as per Social Blade (Image via Social Blade)

Laka Gaming's estimated monthly earnings through the YouTube channel are within the $13.6K and $217.8K range. The earnings for the entire year are between $163.4K and $2.6M.

YouTube channel

Laka Gaming channel started in January 2019 and has become one of Nepal's most successful Free Fire YouTuber channels. It boasted under 10k subscribers at the start of 2021 but enjoyed a dream run throughout the year to finish with more than 1 million subscribers. 2022 has been even better as he has already surpassed 3 million subscribers.

Since starting his channel, the player has uploaded more than 1300 videos that have collected more than 500 million views. In the past 30 days, he has gained 390k subscribers alongside 54.462 million channel views in the same time frame.

Edited by R. Elahi