Latest Android apps for earning Free Fire MAX diamonds (March 2022)

Diamonds are pretty valuable in Free Fire MAX due to their overall utilization within the game. In essence, gamers require them to carry out a variety of transactions, including the process of changing their nickname.

However, they are not made freely available and need to be purchased using real money, which is not feasible for everyone. Consequently, those who cannot afford diamonds are compelled to search for methods to reward them with the in-game currency at no cost.

Note: Before using any of the apps mentioned below, users are recommended to go through their terms of service.

Android apps to earn Free Fire MAX diamonds for free

Prior to listing the applications that gamers can utilize, it's crucial to know that earning something for free isn't a cakewalk. Subsequently, they will have to put in considerable effort.

1) Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards emerges as the best application that users can try to acquire diamonds in Free Fire MAX. After downloading it, they will be first asked to answer questions and set up their profiles.

Once that is done, short surveys will be provided to them, which will reward them with Google Play Credits. They can continue to do so and earn a sufficient number of credits to directly top-up for diamonds in the game.

However, the frequency of the surveys is not set, and it is not certain when they will be distributed to gamers.

To download Google Opinion Rewards, users can visit this link!

2) Booyah

Users can utilize Booyah to get diamonds or other rewards for free (Image via Google Play Store)

Booyah is yet another application that users can employ to get free diamonds. Garena has developed it for gaming content, but many events are also hosted from time to time.

Sometimes, a few of the events can award diamonds or gift cards in addition to other prizes. Hence, players may download it to their devices and check out the events that are now taking place.

Regardless, even if gamers do not win diamonds through the events, they can still receive numerous free rewards, which they may enjoy in Free Fire MAX.

Visit Booyah's Google Play Store page by clicking here.

