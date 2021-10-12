Latest Free Fire redeem codes for today (12 October 2021): How to claim new rewards

Free Fire offers an enormous collection of items that can be obtained from multiple sources, including the game store, events, and luck royales. These have a massive demand among players for various reasons and often require users to expend diamonds.

However, Garena frequently releases redeem codes, offering a range of exclusive items without the need to use diamonds. These codes need to be used in the server for which they have been provided.

New Free Fire redeem code for 12 October 2021

Indonesia server

The crate is one of the rewards (Image via Free Fire)

Free Fire redeem code: FF10TD3CCA4R

Rewards: Spirit of Booyah (Mask) and Special Ops Loot Crate

Europe server

Redeem code: WHAHXTENCKCM

Rewards: 1x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate.

Note: The redeem codes provided above are only for players on the specified servers. Since they are working at the moment, they must utilize them quickly to attain the rewards.

Process to claim the rewards through redeem codes

Users need to follow the instructions below to receive the rewards through the use of redeem codes:

Step 1: You can begin by visiting the dedicated website to redeem the code. You can use the following link to access the website.

Rewards Redemption Site: Click here

You can sign in to redeem the codes (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: When you visit the webpage, you can sign in to your Free Fire ID to one platform.

More importantly, Free Fire players with guest accounts cannot redeem the rewards and, consequently, should bind it to one of the following before visiting the official website: Apple ID, VK, Huawei ID, Google, Twitter, and Facebook.

Step 3: Subsequently, you can manually enter the aforementioned redeem codes and hit the confirm button.

It is necessary to emphasize that users should not attempt using the code released for another server since an error will come up after pressing the confirm button. There is no possible way to overcome it.

The loot crate and the mask (Image via Free Fire)

Also Read

Step 4: Post a successful redemption, the rewards will be sent to your account within 24 hours and can be attained from the mail section.

Suppose an error comes up informing gamers that the code is invalid or redeemed, it means that they have previously used the code or the usage limit has already been crossed.

Edited by Ravi Iyer