How to get Free Fire diamonds for cheap and unlock new skins

The revamped and new membership system has received widespread positive feedback from Free Fire players. The advantage is that it allows users to obtain diamonds at a lower rate than they would typically pay for a regular top-up.

Users must pay in-game currency for most of the items within the game. Players find these items quite attractive and draw them in. For many, the price of diamonds has become an obstacle to acquiring gorgeous skins, outfit bundles, and more.

For such gamers, memberships have provided the opportunity to purchase in-game currency for less than half of its original price.

Steps to get diamonds at a lower cost in Free Fire

The perks of membership in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

The new membership system provides even more value to the users when compared to the older one.

Players can purchase a weekly membership for INR 159, while the monthly membership will set them back by INR 799. They will also benefit from the Super VIP privileges once they have both the memberships active.

The perks of each membership are as follows:

Membership Weekly Monthly Price 159 799 Duration 7 days 30 days Diamonds available instantly

100 500 Diamonds to be claimed daily 50 70 Total diamonds 450 2600 Other rewards 8x Universal EP badges, Second chance and more worth 425 diamonds 60x Universal EP badges, Weapon Skin Gift Box and more worth 3550

If users have weekly and monthly memberships active simultaneously, they will be able to claim 15 more diamonds daily and an Evo Gun Token Box gift. This considerably enhances the overall value offered to the players.

A comparison of the prices of Free Fire diamonds:

Weekly membership Monthly membership Top-up Price INR 159 INR 799 INR 1600 Diamonds 450 2600 2180 Price per diamond 0.353 0.307 0.733

The top-up of 2,180 diamonds has been considered as it provides a similar number of diamonds compared to the monthly membership. Furthermore, when weekly membership is taken four times, it provides a similar number of diamonds.

From the above comparisons, it is quite clear that membership provides much cheaper diamonds to the players than top-up.

Users can purchase a membership in the Garena Free Fire by following these steps:

Step 1: First, they should open the game and head over to the membership section.

The membership options (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Next, users should tap on the button below the required membership and complete the transaction.

Also Read

Step 3: After the membership is active, players must collect the diamonds daily.

Once players have enough diamonds on their hands, they can head to the store to purchase their desired items.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan