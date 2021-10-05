How to get new Parafal Crimson Heir skin in Free Fire from Weapon Royale

Gun skins are indispensable in Free Fire, helping players gain the upper hand over their opponents thanks to their unique attributes. Garena regularly releases new skins boasting excellent esthetics via events, luck royale, crates, and sometimes directly in-store, providing a broader selection to the users.

The developers have recently dropped the Parafal Crimson Heir as a reward in the new Weapon Royale. The skin is presented in red and yellow colors with red flames, giving it a pleasing look.

These fantastic attributes provide gamers with another reason for obtaining the skin:

Damage: “+”

Reload Speed: “-“

Accuracy: “++”

The Weapon Raoyle will be available for the next 31 days (Image via Free Fire)

Players have sufficient time on their hands as the new Weapon Royale will be available for the next 31 days. They will have to shell out diamonds to make the spin and earn rewards at random. Users can also use the Weapon Royale Voucher instead of diamonds.

Parafal Crimson Heir available in Free Fire’s Weapon Royale

A single spin will need users to spend 40 diamonds (Image via Free Fire)

A single spin will cost 40 diamonds, while users can make 10+1 spins for 400 diamonds. Furthermore, the Parafal Crimson Heir is not a guaranteed prize within a particular number of spins, like Faded Wheel and some other events, so it may take several spins to acquire it.

However, making more spins will increase the gamers’ luck quotient, increasing the chances of getting this grand prize.

Players can follow the procedure below to get the Parafal Crimson Heir:

Step 1: After starting Free Fire, they must open the Luck Royale section.

Players have to select Weapon Royale (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Next, users should choose the Weapon Royale tab from the list on the left side.

They have two options: 1 spin and 10+1 spins, needing 40 and 400 diamonds, respectively.

Also Read

Step 3: Gamers should tap on the preferred option, and after confirmation, the prizes will be drawn at random.

They can continue to draw rewards until they obtain the skin.

Free Fire MAX has been finally released! Check out all the latest information here!

Edited by Ravi Iyer