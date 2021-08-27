List of Free Fire events and rewards available today (27 August): Get free Disc Hover and more

In Free Fire, the developers regularly introduce a range of events, allowing players to earn numerous free rewards. It has been almost a week since Garena added events commemorating the game’s fourth anniversary.

From them, users can obtain things such as skins, bundles, and even the Thiva character at no cost. Here’s a complete list of ongoing events in which players can get free items.

All ongoing Free Fire events and rewards

Musical Top Up II

The new event started recently (Image via Free Fire)

Thrash Goth Loot Box, Gloo Wall – Thrash Metallic are the two rewards that players can obtain for free from this event. To receive them, they would have to top up 100 and 500 diamonds, respectively.

The 4th-anniversary party

Here are the various 4th anniversary part events and the rewards present in them:

Memory Jigsaw - Amplified Bassrock bundle, other vouchers, and gold

- Amplified Bassrock bundle, other vouchers, and gold Memory Album - Grenade - Thrash Goth, Gold Royale Voucher, and gold

- Grenade - Thrash Goth, Gold Royale Voucher, and gold Fragment Royale - Disc Hover, Rhythm Fragments, Universal Fragment, Weapon Loot Crates, Random Load Loot Crate, and other vouchers

- Disc Hover, Rhythm Fragments, Universal Fragment, Weapon Loot Crates, Random Load Loot Crate, and other vouchers Anniversary Quiz - Gold Royale Voucher, Party Animal Weapon Box, Pet Food, Crimson Neon Parachute, 4th-anniversary pin

Play Lone Wolf

Free vouchers are available for playing matches in the Lone Wolf mode (Image via Free Fire)

Lone Wolf is the new game mode added to Free Fire. Players can earn these rewards by playing specific matches in it:

1x Weapon Royale Voucher and Anniversary Dynamic Token - Playing three matches

1x Diamond Royale Voucher and Anniversary Dynamic Token - Playing five matches

1x Incubator Voucher and Anniversary Dynamic Token - Playing ten matches

Login rewards

Turn Up banner can be claimed today (Image via Free Fire)

Login Rewards event started on 23 August 2021, and here are the rewards players can obtain from it:

Bright Lights avatar - 3 days

Turn Up banner - 5 days

Thrash Metallic backpack - 7 days

If users have logged into the game across the past four days, they will have the ability to claim the “Turn Up” banner today.

Get Upgrade CS Voucher

The redemption starts on 28 August (Image via Free Fire)

“Clash Squad Cup Upgrade Voucher” can be obtained from the ongoing event using Anniversary Red Tokens. To earn tokens, players must complete the daily objectives. It should be noted that the redemption for the voucher will begin tomorrow, 28 August.

Edited by Shaheen Banu