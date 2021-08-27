List of Free Fire events and rewards available today (27 August): Get free Disc Hover and more

In Free Fire, the developers regularly introduce a range of events, allowing players to earn numerous free rewards. It has been almost a week since Garena added events commemorating the game’s fourth anniversary.
From them, users can obtain things such as skins, bundles, and even the Thiva character at no cost. Here’s a complete list of ongoing events in which players can get free items.
All ongoing Free Fire events and rewards
Musical Top Up II
Thrash Goth Loot Box, Gloo Wall – Thrash Metallic are the two rewards that players can obtain for free from this event. To receive them, they would have to top up 100 and 500 diamonds, respectively.
The 4th-anniversary party
Here are the various 4th anniversary part events and the rewards present in them:
- Memory Jigsaw - Amplified Bassrock bundle, other vouchers, and gold
- Memory Album - Grenade - Thrash Goth, Gold Royale Voucher, and gold
- Fragment Royale - Disc Hover, Rhythm Fragments, Universal Fragment, Weapon Loot Crates, Random Load Loot Crate, and other vouchers
- Anniversary Quiz - Gold Royale Voucher, Party Animal Weapon Box, Pet Food, Crimson Neon Parachute, 4th-anniversary pin
Play Lone Wolf
Lone Wolf is the new game mode added to Free Fire. Players can earn these rewards by playing specific matches in it:
- 1x Weapon Royale Voucher and Anniversary Dynamic Token - Playing three matches
- 1x Diamond Royale Voucher and Anniversary Dynamic Token - Playing five matches
- 1x Incubator Voucher and Anniversary Dynamic Token - Playing ten matches
Login rewards
Login Rewards event started on 23 August 2021, and here are the rewards players can obtain from it:
- Bright Lights avatar - 3 days
- Turn Up banner - 5 days
- Thrash Metallic backpack - 7 days
If users have logged into the game across the past four days, they will have the ability to claim the “Turn Up” banner today.
Get Upgrade CS Voucher
“Clash Squad Cup Upgrade Voucher” can be obtained from the ongoing event using Anniversary Red Tokens. To earn tokens, players must complete the daily objectives. It should be noted that the redemption for the voucher will begin tomorrow, 28 August.