List of Free Fire redeem codes with legendary rewards in 2022

As the list of items has increased in Free Fire, the community's desire to obtain them also surges. Users can generally receive exclusive ones by spending diamonds on activities such as Luck Royales, events, the Elite Pass, and more.

Redeem codes also show up as a possible approach that gamers can utilize if they want to acquire numerous legendary items for free. However, they aren’t always available, courtesy of the fact that each code has an expiry date tied up to it.

Additionally, note that all the redeem codes made available by Garena will only function on the particular server they were released for.

All the Free Fire redeem codes with legendary rewards in 2022

Here’s a list of the different Free Fire redeem codes released in 2022, offering numerous exclusive rewards to the players:

HAYATOAVU76V

HEN2EERBRZ3N

ETH8WN8S4YSV

KNNAAMTJSMWS

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

B3G7A22TWDR7X

UHEVKNBJCRFP

QCCQ6VVRK6HD

E7FPND427X68

B6Q8VY2TJUCM

MCP333AYPT28

FF11MB2C3DTG

BTSQVQC45GEB

RHW2YWQ4YDPH

MCPTTZXZZC5R

MCPTFNXZF4TA

49AF8WKGNCW6

9EHEENMRY32U

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

WJZDJ8HQRJAK

WJ7AGANR8ASK

SFS29ERU9TDS

FFPL72XC2SWE

FFCP9MH2QSJK

FFCPNZ34BZJW

FF119MB3PFA5

4PVBSRG9ETBF

Note: These redeem codes may or may not work owing to server limits or expiry issues as they were released in the past.

Steps to use Free Fire redeem codes to get free items

The redemption codes are simple, and users need to go to the ‘Rewards Redemption Site’ and complete the required steps. If they are not aware of the process, they can check out the following guide:

Step 1: Once players have reached the Rewards Redemption Site, they will have to complete the login process. It must be completed using the platform that is linked to their accounts.

If users have guest accounts, they will have to bind them to any one of the platforms and then proceed with the redemption.

After accessing the website, login using any one of the options (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, gamers must paste the Free Fire redeem codes into the text field without errors. After doing so, they can press the ‘Confirm’ button present beneath the field.

Individuals can then enter the redeem code and click on the 'Confirm' option (Image via Garena)

Step 3: A pop-up will appear on their screen, mentioning whether the process was successful or not. If the former is the case, the rewards will be supplied to them directly via in-game mail.

Individuals should not worry if the rewards aren’t sent to them immediately. This is because it may take up to 24 hours to deliver the items to their accounts.

Disclaimer: Free Fire should not be downloaded or played by Indian players because of the ban. They may still play the MAX version, which was not restricted.

Edited by Srijan Sen