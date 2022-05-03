Amitbhai vs Badge 99: Who has better game stats in Free Fire?

Amitbhai and Badge 99 are two eminent personalities in the Indian Free Fire space. Over the past few years, they have established themselves as among the most successful content creators on YouTube due to the consistent videos that they have been posting.

The former runs the ‘Desi Gamers’ channel with 12.8 million subscribers and over 1.850 billion views. On the other hand, Badge 99 features more than 8.87 million subscribers and 1.119 billion views.

Disclaimer: Since Free Fire is banned in India, users from the country are recommended to avoid the game.

Free Fire stats comparison of Amitbhai vs Badge 99

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID is 206746194, and here are his stats:

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Amitbhai has played 3877 solo games and has bettered his opponents in 324, leading to a win percentage of 8.35%. He has accumulated 9133 kills to his name at a K/D ratio of 2.57.

Looking at the duo mode, the player has remained unbeaten in 828 of the 4998 matches, corresponding to a win rate of 16.56%. With 13674 frags, he has maintained a kill-to-death ratio of 3.28.

Desi Gamers has made 9312 appearances in the squad mode, winning 2574 and maintaining a win ratio of around 27.35%. In the process, he has 25298 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.74.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Amitbhai hasn’t played ranked games in the ongoing season of the battle royale title.

Badge 99’s Free Fire ID and stats

Badge 99’s Free Fire ID is 317768081, and these are his in-game stats:

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Badge 99 has competed in 1151 solo games and has come out on top on 84 occasions, translating to a win rate of 7.29%. At a K/D ratio of 2.67, he has 2848 frags.

The YouTuber has secured 187 wins in 2010 participations in the duo matches, upholding a win percentage of 9.30%. He has 4350 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 2.39.

Additionally, the content creator has played 8904 squad matches and has 1532 victories, retaining a win ratio of 17.20%. There are 24711 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.35.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Badge 99 has played a single squad game in the ongoing season, killing three opponents.

Apart from this, he is yet to play a ranked match in the other two available modes.

Comparison

Amitbhai Badge 99 Type of matches Solo Duo Squad Solo Duo Squad Numbers of matches 3877 4998 9312 1151 2010 8904 Wins 324 828 2574 84 187 1532 Win rate 8.35% 16.56% 27.35% 7.29% 9.30% 17.20% Kills 9133 13674 25298 2848 4350 24711 K/D ratio 2.57 3.28 3.74 2.67 2.39 3.35

Amitbhai has the edge over the other content creator in the duo and squad modes when looking at lifetime stats. Meanwhile, Badge 99 has a better K/D ratio in the solo matches, while the former has a more significant win percentage.

It is impossible to compare their ranked stats as Desi Gamers hasn’t played games, and Badge 99 has participated in only one squad match.

Note: The stats mentioned above are subject to change as Ajjubhai and Raistar play more matches in the game.

Edited by Srijan Sen