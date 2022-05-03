SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID, real name, stats, K/D ratio, and monthly income in May 2022

Sheikh Sabir, who goes by the name of SK Sabir Boss, is among the most renowned names within Free Fire’s Indian community. He is a part of the famed 'BOSS' guild, which is loved by many users.

Additionally, his engaging content centered around the game has accumulated a total of over 229.997 million views. Meanwhile, the subscriber count on his channel, SK Sabir Gaming, is 4.91 million at the time of writing.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and gamers from the country should refrain from playing the battle royale title.

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID, real name, and more details

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID is 55479535, and his real name is Sheikh Sabir, as mentioned above. He is ranked Heroic in the Battle Royale mode and Master in the Clash Squad mode. These are his stats in the game:

Lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss' lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

SK Sabir Boss has made 1833 appearances in Free Fire's solo mode and has 157 victories for a win rate of 8.56%. He has notched 3877 frags and 1034 headshots for a K/D ratio of 2.31 and a headshot percentage of 26.67%.

In the duo matches, he has secured 639 wins out of 3252 games, resulting in a win rate of 19.64%. With a K/D ratio of 3.42 and a headshot percentage of 17.17%, he has 8934 kills and 1534 headshots.

Sheikh Sabir has also played 35544 squad games and has 11343 first-place finishes, ensuring a win rate of 31.91%. He has 125413 kills with a K/D ratio of 5.18 and has 20930 headshots with a headshot percentage of 16.69%.

Ranked stats

SK Sabir Boss' ranked stats (Image via Garena)

SK Sabir Boss has played 17 solo matches in the ongoing Free Fire ranked season and has remained unbeaten on one occasion, corresponding to a win rate of 5.88%. He has 51 kills and 18 headshots, maintaining a K/D ratio of 3.19 and a headshot percentage of 35.29%.

He has bettered his foes in three out of 19 games in the duo mode, upholding a win rate of 15.78%. With a 4.06 K/D ratio and 29.23% headshot percentage, he has 65 kills and 19 headshots.

SK Sabir Gaming has competed in 122 squad matches and has been victorious on 32 occasions, retaining a win rate of 36.22%. He has 419 kills and 57 headshots, ensuring a K/D ratio of 4.66 and a headshot percentage of 13.60%.

Disclaimer: The stats and images in the article were retrieved from the MAX version, which was not included in the list of banned applications.

SK Sabir Boss’ monthly income

SK Sabir Boss' monthly income (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, SK Sabir Boss’ monthly income from his channel lies between $377 and $6K.

YouTube channel

SK Sabir Boss’ YouTube channel has been active for the past several years. His oldest video was released in September 2019, and it was a Free Fire gameplay montage. Since then, he has uploaded over 349 videos, with the most popular one gaining over 9.1 million views.

As per Social Blade, he has accumulated 10 thousand subscribers and 1.508 million views in the last 30 days alone.

Edited by Siddharth Satish