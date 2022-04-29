5 best Free Fire YouTubers who deserve more subscribers (2022)

Garena's ladder to success, Free Fire, leads the mobile gaming market, especially in the battle royale genre. With a huge player base, the shooter has been able to parallelly widen its community.

Individuals will find thousands of YouTube content creators who have grabbed massive subscribers just by featuring FF-centered content on their channels. They indeed deserve this fame because of their dedication and consistency in entertaining their audience.

However, many YouTubers are still not getting that much support in the community despite their high-quality content and excellent in-game skills.

Disclaimer: Due to a government-imposed ban, players from India should not play Free Fire. They must use the MAX variant to access their FF IDs.

Five YouTubers with merits to get more support in Free Fire community

5) 143 FF

An underrated gamer holding the channel 143 FF has mastered making one-tap headshots with rapid movement and reflexes. He has remarkable accuracy in his shots.

Joining YouTube on November 30, 2019, and featuring the first content on July 15, 2020, the channel has been able to gain a slightly decent number of subscribers, numbering 274K. With 107 uploads, 143 FF has received 18 million views in total.

Though the stats seem nice, after watching his gameplay, fans should realize that the channel should get more attention.

Visit 143 FF's YouTube channel from here

4) S M D

Sumit, aka S M D, can be regarded as one of the fastest mobile players in India. His great movement and breakneck speed in deploying gloo walls are pretty spectacular. S M D is capable of making jump headshots while in scope-in condition.

Sumit joined YouTube with the name S M D on August 17, 2019, and first filmed the content on February 1, 2020. The channel has garnered over 293K subscribers and 25 million views, with 145 uploads. He features Free Fire tips, tricks, and gameplay.

Check out the S M D YouTube channel from here

3) ELEVATOR FF

Elevator FF (channel name) is another talented mobile player on the list. The gamer can effortlessly tackle intense close-range combat with his unmatched movement speed and quick gloo wall placements.

Elevator FF started the journey on YouTube with his first upload on July 17, 2021. However, he joined the platform on December 22, 2019. So far, with 105 uploads, the channel has accumulated quite a lesser number of subscribers, amounting to 56.4K. His content has been watched 2.7 million times in total.

Visit Elevator FF's YouTube channel from here

2) NG Maxxa

NG Maxxa is invincible to ordinary opponents in Free Fire. The player is extremely fast with movement speed and has precision in shots that generate only red numbers on the screen. His handcam gameplay shows that he is a 3-finger player.

NG Maxxa's gameplay skills are comparable even to the legendary PC players in the community. Despite this, his channel lacks the number of subscribers that he deserves.

Since June 3, 2021, when he filmed his first gameplay, NG Maxxa has received the support of over 58.4K subscribers and 4.9 million total views, with 114 uploads so far.

Visit NG Maxxa's YouTube channel from here

1) ZIYAN

The magnificent gamer behind the ZIYAN YouTube channel is one of India's most undervalued Free Fire players. Dealing with only headshots in custom matches, he also has tremendous sniping skills and deserves more spotlight in the community.

ZIYAN has piled up over 84.9K subscribers with 4 million views on the channel. On March 29, 2020, he joined the platform and began the YouTube journey with his first upload on July 22, 2020. So far, there have been 199 uploads, including the majority of his livestreams.

Visit ZIYAN's YouTube channel from here

Note: This list solely represents the writer's personal opinion, and the data shown under each heading is accurate as of April 29.

Edited by Ravi Iyer