5 most subscribed Free Fire YouTubers in India as of April 2022

Indian YouTubers have seen tremendous growth recently, especially creators who produce content related to games like Garena Free Fire, PUBG Mobile (BGMI), and more. The reasons behind the gain can be attributed to a few points, but accessibility to cheaper internet and parallel growth of Free Fire in terms of the fanbase are significant factors.

Free Fire and its MAX variant have gathered a loyal audience collectively. This supporter base has further translated into providing a platform to content creators like Ajjubhai, Amitbhai, Gyan Sujan, etc.

The pro gaming scene has also developed and progressed since Garena started organizing tournaments.

Garena Free Fire: Listing most prominent content creators on YouTube (April 2022)

The biggest creators on YouTube with a majority of content related to Garena's popular BR shooter are:

5) Desi Gamers (Amit Sharma, aka Amitbhai)

Subscribers: 12.7 million (as of April 15)

Channel link here

Amit Sharma owns Desi Gamers, and he is popularly known as Amitbhai. He created the channel in 2015 but started uploading videos in 2018. As of April 15, Amitbhai's channel has over 1159 videos with more than 1.83 billion views.

Although Garena's BR shooter is Desi Gamers' primary content source, videos on other games have also been uploaded on the channel. Players can spot content on other games like Minecraft, GTA 5, Among Us, Fall Guys, etc.

4) Gyan Gaming (Gyan Sujan, aka Ankit Sujan)

Subscribers: 14 million (as of April 15)

Channel link here

YouTube channel on this list. He has been consistently producing gaming content since January 2018, with initial content including the majority of Free Fire and Clash of Clan videos.

However, Sujan has focused on Garena's flagship battle royale game with time. Nowadays, players can spot a variety of videos related to funny content rather than just gameplay streams. Sujan's channel currently has over 1.98 billion total views.

3) LOKESH GAMER (Lokesh Raj)

Subscribers: 14.6 million (as of April 15)

Channel link here

LOKESH GAMER has uploaded almost 1100 videos as of April 15, with an aggregate view count close to 1.45 billion. Lokesh Raj has been quite active on YouTube since April 2019 and has maintained a variety of his content.

The videos featured on LOKESH GAMER have the most content related to vlogs and buying expensive collectibles in the game. However, users can occasionally spot some gameplay-related highlights alongside collaborations.

2) A_S Gaming (Sahil Rana)

Subscribers: 17 million (as of April 15)

Channel link here

Sahil Rana is the name of the following content creator featuring on this list, who has acquired around 17 million subscribers within almost three years. Initially, the content of his channel A_S Gaming was primarily focused on Free Fire, but it changed over time.

Garena's BR shooter is still the most featured game on A_S Gaming, but fans can stumble upon content related to pranks, challenges, vlogs, and other trending games. As of April 15, Sahil Rana has a total view count of 2.29 billion on his channel.

1) Total Gaming (Ajay, aka Ajjubhai)

Subscribers: 32 million (as of April 15)

Channel link here

Earlier this month, Total Gaming crossed a count of 1800 videos, while the aggregate views were around 5.67 billion. Despite seeing a tenfold growth and becoming India's most subscribed gaming YouTuber, Ajjubhai's consistency hasn't taken a backseat.

Ajay has produced gameplay videos related to other titles, which readers can find here. However, the primary game on Total Gaming is Garena Free Fire. Ajay also has other YouTube channels related to different subjects, apart from Total Gaming.

Edited by Ravi Iyer