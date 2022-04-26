List of Free Fire redeem codes for rare rewards released in 2022

Free Fire has a continuous flow of new cosmetic items like skins, costumes, etc. The exclusive ones added to the battle royale title generally require players to spend diamonds, which they must purchase with real money.

Nonetheless, the non-spending players within the game may find it difficult to buy diamonds, and they must resort to other alternatives like Free Fire redeem codes. Garena frequently provides new codes. However, they work only on the particular server they are released for.

The following section lists all the codes made available this year for rare rewards.

All Free Fire redeem codes released in 2022 for rare rewards

One of the redeem codes released this year offered a legendary costume bundle (Image via Garena)

Here are the Free Fire redeem codes released by the developers for rare rewards:

FFCPNZ34BZJW

HAYATOAVU76V

E7FPND427X68

B6Q8VY2TJUCM

MCP333AYPT28

FF11MB2C3DTG

BTSQVQC45GEB

RHW2YWQ4YDPH

MCPTTZXZZC5R

MCPTFNXZF4TA

49AF8WKGNCW6

9EHEENMRY32U

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

KNNAAMTJSMWS

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

B3G7A22TWDR7X

UHEVKNBJCRFP

QCCQ6VVRK6HD

WJZDJ8HQRJAK

WJ7AGANR8ASK

SFS29ERU9TDS

FFPL72XC2SWE

FFCP9MH2QSJK

FF119MB3PFA5

4PVBSRG9ETBF

Note: Since these redeem codes were released in the past, they may or may not work due to server restrictions or expiry issues.

Steps to using Rewards Redemption Site for Free Fire redeem codes

In most cases, the Rewards Redemption Site must be used to utilize the codes unless otherwise mentioned by the developers. Here are the general steps that individuals can follow to accomplish the same process:

Step 1: Players should first visit the Rewards Redemption Site and sign in

There are six login options offered to them: Facebook, VK, Google, Twitter, Huawei ID, and Apple ID.

Use one of the options to sign-in on the website (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Once gamers have signed in via the platform linked to their account, they must carefully enter the redeem code in the text box.

Next, press 'Confirm' (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Lastly, players must press 'Confirm' to complete the redemption process. A dialog box mentioning the rewards and other specifics will appear on the screen.

To claim the rewards, users must visit the in-game mail section in Free Fire. Another thing to note is that if gamers have guest accounts, they will be forced to link it to one of the platforms to become eligible to use the redeem codes.

Note: Since the game is banned in India, users from the country must not download or play it on their devices. However, they may play the MAX version, which wasn't included in the list of banned applications.

Edited by Shaheen Banu