List of Free Fire redeem codes released for India in 2022 (MAX version)

Free Fire MAX offers a myriad of exclusive cosmetics such as skins, costumes, and other items. In most cases, players must spend many diamonds to obtain them within the battle royale title.

With the in-game currency appearing slightly expensive, several players seek other alternatives. Redeem codes are among the most beneficial because they do not require much work and are pretty simple to use.

Garena often releases new redeem codes, and the following section looks at all of the ones made available so far in 2022 on the Indian server.

Redeem codes released for Free Fire Indian server in 2022 (MAX Version)

These were the rewards for using the FFPL72XC2SWE code (Image via Garena)

Here are the two main redeem codes that have been made available in 2022:

HAYATOAVU76V – 1x Diamond Royale Voucher

FFPL72XC2SWE – 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers and pet skin Spirit Fox: Battle Fox

The following codes were also made available. However, they had to be entered in-game rather than through the regular Rewards Redemption Site:

FFPLOJEUFHSI – Triple Captain

FFPLWIEDUSNH – Bonus 10 Points

FFPLWERNSHLT – Triple Captain

FFPLIWUWUNSH – Bonus 10 Points

FFPLWHSYDQQM – Triple Captain

FFPLIWUWUNSH – Bonus 10 Points

FFPLPQLAMXNS – Triple Captain

Since all these codes are for the Indian server, users from elsewhere will not be able to utilize them on their accounts. Instead, they will encounter an error message on their screen mentioning the server restriction.

Note: As Garena has released the codes in the past, they may or may not work.

How to use redeem codes to get free rewards for Free Fire Indian server

If players are unsure about how to use the redeem code, they can refer to the steps given below:

Step 1: Users must visit the Rewards Redemption Site and sign in via the platform they have used while binding their Free Fire accounts.

Here are the six login options offered to them: Facebook, Google, Twitter, VK, Huawei ID, and Apple ID.

Gamers must sign in through the platform connected to their account (Image via Garena)

Step 2: When the login is successful, a text box will appear on the screen where the redeem code may be typed.

Enter the code into the text field and press 'Confirm' (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Following that, gamers may finish the redemption procedure for the Free Fire redeem code by pressing the 'Confirm' button.

Players can simply obtain the rewards through the in-game mail section if the process takes place successfully. However, if an error concerning server restrictions or expirations appears during redemption, users will have no choice but to wait for new codes to be released.

