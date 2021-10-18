List of Free Fire redeem codes released so far in October 2021

In Free Fire, players have access to a variety of in-game cosmetics. One of the quickest ways for gamers to get exclusive content is through redeem codes. They are frequently released by the developers on social media handles or live streams of the game.

Redeem codes have an expiration date and a server limitation, which means they can only be used on the server for which they were created.

Compilation of Free Fire redeem codes released in October 2021

Here's a list of all the redeem codes released in the ongoing month of October:

1) India server

FFICJGW9NKYT

2) Indonesia server

FF10X5A89WNF

FFESP5M1MVBN

FF10X5A89WNF

FF10TD3CCA4R

FFESP5M9ZXSQ

3) Singapore server

8NARH5K2T6SP

MCPBKGXUA5YU

MCPB3F6HPZQD

TJTWDZN42QNG

RE7RDNR8H9PB

DRQHK85G59ER

XUQXUKZTVR7R

FE8AMK6NZWDY

726HS43XERPS

TG6UFWHZCZ22

A3UAV4WUKZQF

4) Europe server

VBWVF9MG7EGT

HEJT6AYNCDXU

42TPG5PJQF6N

N8XDCTJ36M26

GY359T7Y9EXM

98V26BZA2UA5

8ZUGJWY6WFCT

76AVUN8V4YVF

7HRRYQ8ZSXHE

YSYGNT683K9A

JEB45G79CFSF

P46CW7WM2TVA

UDE36JUTXTAK

WHAHXTENCKCM

TXRKM22AWE9J

5) NA/US/SAC

NKSC7G8C2QM5

W4GPFVK2MR2C

VT2ZXFGPKXK6

FTMKYMJEX657

6) Brazil

FREEFIREBR21

Note: Since all these codes were released earlier this month, they may have expired. Consequently, gamers will be facing an error if they try to redeem the rewards using them.

How to use Free Fire redeem code

Below are the steps that players can follow to use the Free Fire redeem code:

Step 1: To redeem the rewards, gamers must first go to the official Rewards Redemption Site of Garena Free Fire. This website is the only one where codes can be used.

Users will be redirected to the Rewards Redemption Site if they click on this URL.

Step 2: Players must now sign in using the platform that is associated with their Free Fire account.

As the next step, gamers should proceed with the login process (Image via Free Fire)

Guest account users cannot use the redeem code and will have to bind them if they want to claim the rewards.

Step 3: Following a successful login, the redeem code can be pasted into the text field. Eventually, they will have to tap on the 'Confirm' option.

Also Read

After login is complete, individuals can enter the respective code in the text field (Image via Free Fire)

Step 4: If the process goes through successfully, users can proceed to the in-game mail section in Free Fire to get the prizes.

Edited by Shaheen Banu