List of Free Fire redeem codes released so far in October 2021

In Free Fire, players have access to a variety of in-game cosmetics. One of the quickest ways for gamers to get exclusive content is through redeem codes. They are frequently released by the developers on social media handles or live streams of the game.
Redeem codes have an expiration date and a server limitation, which means they can only be used on the server for which they were created.
Compilation of Free Fire redeem codes released in October 2021
Here's a list of all the redeem codes released in the ongoing month of October:
1) India server
FFICJGW9NKYT
2) Indonesia server
FF10X5A89WNF
FFESP5M1MVBN
FF10X5A89WNF
FF10TD3CCA4R
FFESP5M9ZXSQ
3) Singapore server
8NARH5K2T6SP
MCPBKGXUA5YU
MCPB3F6HPZQD
TJTWDZN42QNG
RE7RDNR8H9PB
DRQHK85G59ER
XUQXUKZTVR7R
FE8AMK6NZWDY
726HS43XERPS
TG6UFWHZCZ22
A3UAV4WUKZQF
4) Europe server
VBWVF9MG7EGT
HEJT6AYNCDXU
42TPG5PJQF6N
N8XDCTJ36M26
GY359T7Y9EXM
98V26BZA2UA5
8ZUGJWY6WFCT
76AVUN8V4YVF
7HRRYQ8ZSXHE
YSYGNT683K9A
JEB45G79CFSF
P46CW7WM2TVA
UDE36JUTXTAK
WHAHXTENCKCM
TXRKM22AWE9J
5) NA/US/SAC
NKSC7G8C2QM5
W4GPFVK2MR2C
VT2ZXFGPKXK6
FTMKYMJEX657
6) Brazil
FREEFIREBR21
Note: Since all these codes were released earlier this month, they may have expired. Consequently, gamers will be facing an error if they try to redeem the rewards using them.
How to use Free Fire redeem code
Below are the steps that players can follow to use the Free Fire redeem code:
Step 1: To redeem the rewards, gamers must first go to the official Rewards Redemption Site of Garena Free Fire. This website is the only one where codes can be used.
Users will be redirected to the Rewards Redemption Site if they click on this URL.
Step 2: Players must now sign in using the platform that is associated with their Free Fire account.
Guest account users cannot use the redeem code and will have to bind them if they want to claim the rewards.
Step 3: Following a successful login, the redeem code can be pasted into the text field. Eventually, they will have to tap on the 'Confirm' option.
Step 4: If the process goes through successfully, users can proceed to the in-game mail section in Free Fire to get the prizes.