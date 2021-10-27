List of Free Fire redeem codes for today (27 September 2021): Free masks, surfboard, and more

When Free Fire users are seeking ways to acquire free prizes, they frequently turn to redemption codes since they are the easiest free way to attain exclusive items. These are 12-character alphanumeric codes that are released regularly by developers.

Furthermore, the simplicity with which the codes may be used when compared to obtaining rewards from events encourages users to seek out these redemption codes.

Working Free Fire redeem codes on 27 October 2021

Here are the codes for Indonesia and Europe region:

Indonesia region

Loot crate can give several rewards (Image via Free Fire)

FF10PRF6299F – Black Rose Rocker (Mask) and 1x Justice Fighter Weapon Loot Crate

FF10X5A89WNF – Psycho Maniac (Head) and Halloween Triple Loot Crate.

FF10TD3CCA4R – Special Ops Loot Crate and Spirit of Booyah (Mask)

FF10VXKEHCPD – Reindeer Express Surfboard and Skeleton Magician Mask Loot Crate

Europe region

Users will get exclusive skin by opening the crate (Image via Free Fire)

KC78CMCM8NK2 – 1x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate

All five codes are region-specific and are working at the time of writing the article and might expire soon, considering the limited validity of the codes.

Steps to quickly get the rewards via redeem codes

If users desire to attain the list of items mentioned above quickly via the redeem codes, then they should follow the exact procedure given below:

Step 1: Players must visit the Free Fire Rewards Redemption Site. They can click this link to visit the website.

Step 2: Once the website loads, users should go ahead and sign in to their Free Fire account through one of the options offered. The list of available ones is Huawei ID, VK, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, and Facebook.

The redeem code needs to be used one after another (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: When a text field appears on the screen, players need to enter the redeem code released for their region one by one.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Step 4: Users will receive the items within 24 of claiming the codes. These will be available for them to collect from the mail.

It is essential to note that players who do not belong to the given region will face an error message during the redemption process. Moreover, after the validity has been crossed, another error will be encountered.

Edited by Shaheen Banu