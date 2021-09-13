List of working Free Fire redeem codes on 13 September 2021: How to claim free rewards

Free Fire features a wide range of items that players typically have to purchase through diamonds. The in-game currency is costly to some users and as a result several prominent alternatives have emerged, including events and redemption codes.

Redeem codes are the best method to get freebies because they require minimal effort and may simply be redeemed on the official website.

Working Free Fire redeem codes for 13 September

Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate is the reward for the Europe server code (Image via Free Fire)

FF10JA1YZNYN – New Year Loot Box and Cool Captain (Shoes) (Indonesia)

FH9RGQVXHRDV – Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate (Europe)

MSJX8VM25B95 – 1x Swordsman Legends Weapon Loot Crate (NA/US/SAC)

All redeem codes are valid at the time of writing this article and might expire soon. Thus, players need to claim them before they expire.

Note: Free Fire redeem codes have restrictions as gamers can only utilize them on the server they have been released for. Players in the specified region can redeem the ones provided above.

Procedure to claim rewards using Free Fire redeem codes

You may follow the procedure given below to take advantage of the Free Fire redeem codes:

Step 1: You can claim the Free Fire redeem code using the official Rewards Redemption Site.

Click here to visit the Rewards Redemption Site.

You cannot move ahead without signing in (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: You must sign in to your Free Fire account in order to redeem the code.

There are six options listed on the website, including Facebook, Google, VK, Twitter, Apple ID and Huawei ID.

You can either paste or enter the redeem code (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Once you have logged in, carefully input all 12 characters of the redeem code in the text field and hit the confirm button.

It is worth noting that if you enter a code released to another region, then you will face an error message.

All redeem code rewards can be collected from mail system (Image via Free Fire)

Step 4: You can then boot up Free Fire on your device and head to the mail system to get the corresponding rewards.

Players can equip the cosmetic items from the collection section. However, users can open all the loot crates to receive a random skin.

