Lokesh Gamer's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, rank, K/D ratio, and monthly income in June 2022

Lokesh Raj, known by his fans as Lokesh Gamer, ranks among the most successful Free Fire content creators in the Indian community. He already crossed 10 million subscribers a few months ago and is currently inching closer to 15 million.

The player runs several other channels, including LR7 Gaming and LR7 Shorts. Apart from videos focusing on the battle royale title, Lokesh Gamer has been uploading vlogs on the channel.

What is Lokesh Gamer's Free Fire MAX ID?

Lokesh Gamer's Free Fire MAX ID is 220528068. In the ongoing season, he is ranked Silver 2 in the BR mode and Bronze 1 in the CS mode. The player's stats as of 16 June 2022 in the battle royale title are as follows:

Lifetime stats

Lokesh Gamer's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Lokesh Gamer has played 1355 solo games in Free Fire MAX and has remained undefeated 135 times, corresponding to a win rate of 9.96%. With 2762 eliminations and 818 headshots, he has a K/D ratio of 2.26 and a headshot percentage of 29.62%.

He has participated in 1541 duo matches and emerged victorious 154 times, adding to a win rate of 9.99%. He has taken down 2641 opponents, and 552 of these kills were headshots. He has a K/D ratio of 1.90 and a headshot percentage of 20.90%.

Finally, Lokesh Gamer has made 3464 appearances in squad games and secured 737 Booyahs, ensuring a win rate of 21.27%. He has notched 6533 kills and bagged 1364 headshots, resulting in a K/D ratio of 2.40 and a headshot percentage of 20.88%.

Ranked stats

Lokesh Gamer's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

The YouTuber has not been very active recently and is yet to feature in any ranked games in the ongoing season of Free Fire MAX.

Clash Squad stats

Lokesh Gamer's CS Career stats (Image via Garena)

Lokesh Gamer has featured in 1618 Clash Squad matches and has secured first place 1003 times, converting to a win rate of 61.99%. With 9464 eliminations, 3299 of which are headshots, he maintains a KDA of 1.76 and a headshot percentage of 34.86%.

Note: Lokesh Gamer's Free Fire MAX stats will change as he participates in more matches in the battle royale title.

Monthly income

Lokesh Gamer's monthly income (Image via Social Blade)

As per the estimates of Social Blade, Lokesh Gamer is said to earn within the range of $5.3K and $84.7K every month through his YouTube channel. His annual revenue is estimated to be in the range of $63.5K and $1M.

YouTube channel

Lokesh Gamer has been actively uploading videos on his channel for over three years. He reached the one million subscriber mark in early 2020, and the channel currently has over 10 million subscribers.

He has uploaded over 1150 videos on the channel that have gained him a total of 1.506 billion views. Lokesh Gamer has garnered 100k subscribers and 21.172 million views in the last month alone.

