Lokesh Gamer's real name, Free Fire stats, UID number, earnings, and more

The Free Fire community has seen a gradual rise in the number of content creators, and many of them have millions of followers and subscribers. Lokesh Gamer's name is undoubtedly familiar to Indian fans since he ranks third on the list of the game's most subscribed content creators on YouTube with 14.8 million subscribers.

In addition to content creation, Lokesh Gamer has also co-founded X Network, a media agency that features several prominent Indian Free Fire stars. The player also has a substantial following on Instagram with over 3 million followers.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and consequently, gamers from the region are advised not to participate in the battle royale title. The images and stats used in the article are through the MAX version, which was not among the banned games.

What is Lokesh Gamer's Free Fire UID number?

Lokesh Gamer's UID number is 220528068 and his real name is Lokesh Raj. His numbers within the game are outlined below:

Lifetime stats

Lokesh Gamer's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Lokesh Gamer has participated in a total of 1354 solo matches and emerged successful 135 times, upholding a win percentage of 9.97% in the process. He has acquired 2762 eliminations, which translates to a kill-to-death ratio of 2.27.

The player maintains a precise 10% win rate in 1540 duo matches while obtaining 154 wins to his name. The Indian star has scored 2639 kills, earning him a kill-to-death ratio of 1.90.

Apart from this, Lokesh Gamer has contested 3463 squad games and secured 737 Booyahs, recording a win ratio of 21.28%. He has accumulated 6533 kills in these games, resulting in a K/D ratio of 2.40.

Ranked stats

The gamer has not played a single game (Image via Garena)

In the current Free Fire ranked season, the YouTuber has not participated in any ranked battle royale matches yet.

CS Career stats

The YouTuber has a KDA of 1.76 (Image via Garena)

Lokesh Gamer has played 1615 squad matches, and he has been undefeated 1001 times, which gives him a win rate of 61.98%. His KDA is 1.76, and the average damage per match stands at 2604. Additionally, he has accumulated 9448 frags.

Note: Lokesh Gamer's stats are subject to change as he engages in matches.

Monthly income

Lokesh Gamer's monthly income (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Lokesh Gamer's monthly earnings from the YouTube channel are estimated to be between $8.2K and $132K. The annual estimates are estimated to be around $99K to $1.6M.

YouTube channel

Lokesh Gamer has maintained a strong presence on YouTube since April 2019 and has diversified his content over the years while building a sizeable and devoted following. He has released over 1120 videos that have had 1.48 billion views in total, which is a significant achievement.

The player has grown his fan base rapidly and currently has 200k subscribers with 32.988 million views in the last 30 days.

Edited by Mayank Shete