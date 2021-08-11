Lokesh Gamer vs Amitbhai (Desi Gamers): Who has better Free Fire stats in August 2021?

Lokesh Gamer has managed to establish himself as one of the top Free Fire content creators. The online figure has rapidly risen to fame and has accumulated a massive subscriber count of over 11.9 million with 1.06 billion combined views.

Amit Sharma, aka Amitbhai, runs the popular channel Desi Gamers. He regularly streams the game and creates content around it, collecting 11 million subscribers and 1.50 billion views plus in the process.

Lokesh Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 220528068.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats of Lokesh Gamer (Image via Free Fire)

Lokesh Gamer has featured in 3400 squad matches in Free Fire to date and has 722 victories, retaining a win percentage of 21.23%. He has eliminated 6309 enemies at a K/D ratio of 2.36.

The internet star has bettered his foes in 153 of the 1533 duo games, maintaining a win rate of 9.98%. With 2599 kills, the player has a K/D ratio of 1.88.

The YouTuber has also played 1309 solo matches and has come out on top on 135 occasions for a win ratio of 10.31%. He has 2714 frags with a K/D ratio of 2.31.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats of Lokesh Gamer (Image via Free Fire)

The streamer has appeared in two squad matches in the current season and has a single victory for a 50% win rate. He has bagged five frags in this mode at a K/D ratio of 5.00.

The content creator has played one duo match and two solo games and has secured wins in all of them. He has notched 8 and 17 kills in the modes, respectively.

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats of Desi Gamers (Image via Free Fire)

Amitbhai has competed in 8655 squad matches and has 2367 first-place finishes, which comes down to a win percentage of 27.34%. He has 22798 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.63.

The broadcaster has 780 victories in the 4658 duo games in the duo mode, converting to a win rate of 16.74%. With a K/D ratio of 3.21, the figure has 12432 frags.

The internet star has 296 wins in 3550 solo matches, corresponding to a win ratio of 8.33%. In the mode, he has 8230 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 2.53.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats of Desi Gamers (Image via Free Fire)

Desi Gamers has played 147 ranked squad games and has notched 45 victories, making his win rate 30.61%. He has 535 kills for a K/D ratio of 5.25.

The YouTuber has 89 duo matches to his name and has eight Booyahs, equating to a win ratio of 8.98%. He has accumulated 274 frags, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.38.

Amit has played 32 solo games and has stood victorious in five of them, translating to a win percentage of 15.62%. He has eliminated 136 enemies, managing a K/D ratio of 5.04.

Who has better stats?

Desi Gamers has the edge over Lokesh Gamer in the lifetime squad and duo modes. The latter owns a better win rate in solo matches, while Amitbhai has a superior K/D ratio in the solo mode.

Their ranked stats cannot be compared as Lokesh has only a few games to his name.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change as the two YouTubers play more games in Free Fire.

Edited by Ravi Iyer