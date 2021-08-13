Lokesh Gamer vs Miss Diya (BlackPink Gaming): Who has better Free Fire stats so far?

Plenty of YouTubers have risen to prominence due to the development in video creation and streaming related to Free Fire. They have amassed huge numbers in terms of both subscriber count and viewership.

Lokesh Gamer and Miss Diya (BlackPink Gaming) are two such YouTubers. They are pretty popular in the Indian Free Fire community, with 12 million and 1.16 million subscribers. In addition, their channels have 1.06 billion and 74.13 million views, respectively.

Lokesh Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 220528068.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats (Image via Free Fire)

Lokesh Gamer has featured in 3404 squad matches and has triumphed in 722, coming down to a win percentage of 21.21%. He has 6322 frags with a K/D ratio of 2.36.

The streamer has played 1533 duo games and has 153 wins, maintaining a win rate of 9.98%. At a K/D ratio of 1.88, he has 2599 kills.

The content creator has secured 135 victories from 1309 solo matches for a win ratio of 10.31%. He notched 2714 eliminations, ensuring a K/D ratio of 2.31.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

In the current season, the YouTuber has played five squad matches and has a single win, retaining a win rate of 20.00%. He has bagged 18 frags at a K/D ratio of 4.50.

The internet star has also played one duo game and has two solo matches, winning all. He has killed 8 and 17 enemies in the modes, respectively.

Miss Diya’s Free Fire ID and stats

Her Free Fire ID is 558477413.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats (Image via Free Fire)

Miss Diya has 10748 squad games to his name and has 2342 victories, having a win percentage of 21.79%. She has accumulated 26182 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.11.

The internet star has 1942 wins in the 11299 duo matches, converting to a win rate of 17.18%. She bagged 28425 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.04.

The YouTuber has 640 first-place finishes in the 6143 solo games, corresponding to a win ratio of 10.41%. In this mode, she has 13205 ekiminations for a K/D ratio of 2.40.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

The broadcaster has bettered her foes in 108 of the 453 ranked squad matches in the ongoing season, translating to a win rate of 23.84%. She has racked up 1516 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 4.39.

Moreover, BlackPink Gaming has played 136 duo games and has 19 wins, equating to a win ratio of 13.97%. With a K/D ratio of 3.03, the player has 354 frags.

The streamer has also appeared in 16 solo matches and has 19 kills for a K/D ratio of 1.19.

Who has better stats?

In lifetime stats, Miss Diya has the edge over Lokesh Gamer in all three modes — solo, duo, and squad in terms of both K/D ratio and win rate.

The ranked stats of Lokesh Gamer and Miss Diya cannot be compared as the former has played only a few matches in all three modes.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change as the two YouTubers play more games in Free Fire.

