M8N’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio, headshots, and YouTube income in July 2022

Free Fire’s rising popularity has assisted the growth of several content creators, with M8N being one of the most notable ones from the MENA server. He has primarily posted content related to gameplay, and his videos are generally montages, highlights, and more.

Currently, M8N’s channel on YouTube features over 6.86 million subscribers, and the view count has surpassed the mark of 417 million views. In addition, there are 919 thousand Instagram followers to his name, demonstrating his widespread popularity in the community.

M8N’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

M8N’s Free Fire MAX ID is 608823917. He is ranked Heroic in Battle Royale, while his rank in Clash Squad is Platinum II.

The stats maintained by him are as follows:

Lifetime stats

Here are the lifetime stats of M8N (Image via Garena)

M8N has featured in 1386 solo games and has 242 first-place finishes, leading to a win rate of 17.46%. At a K/D ratio of 4.09 and a headshot percentage of 30.57%, he has 4674 kills and 1429 headshots.

The content creator has also played 3277 duo matches and has come out on top on 837 occasions, possessing a win rate of 25.54%. He has 12770 frags and 2954 headshots, upholding a K/D ratio of 5.23 and a headshot percentage of 23.13%.

Lastly, the internet star has competed in 20673 squad games and has remained unbeaten in 2094, converting to a win rate of 10.12%. With 57713 eliminations and 22360 headshots, he has a K/D ratio of 3.11 and a headshot percentage of 38.74%.

Ranked stats

Here are the stats of M8N in the current season of Battle Royale mode (Image via Garena)

Looking at the ongoing ranked season of Battle Royale mode, the gamer has participated in 75 squad games and has 11 Booyahs, retaining a win rate of 14.66%. He has 336 kills and 167 headshots, maintaining a K/D ratio of 5.25 and a headshot percentage of 49.70%.

The YouTuber is yet to play ranked solo and duo matches in the current season.

CS career

M8N’s Clash Squad stats in the battle royale title (Image via Garena)

Within Clash Squad, the broadcaster has appeared in 6750 matches and has 4125 victories, corresponding to a win rate of 61.11%. He has accumulated 43542 kills and 26059 headshots, ensuring a KDA of 1.77 and a headshot percentage of 59.85%.

Note: M8N’s Free Fire MAX stats were recorded at the time of writing (July 31, 2022). They are subject to change as he plays more matches in the battle royale title.

M8N’s YouTube income

These are the details of M8N’s monthly and yearly earnings (Image via Social Blade)

As per Social Blade, M8N’s monthly YouTube income is between $173 and $2.8K. His yearly earnings are between $2.1K and $33.3K.

YouTube channel

M8N has worked hard to create regular content related to Free Fire, and he has managed to garner great numbers. Two years back, he had close to 4 million subscribers, gaining over 2.8 million.

Although he has not uploaded any videos in the past few months, he has gained more than 693.879K views in the last 30 days.

