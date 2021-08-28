Magic Cube Fragments in Free Fire: What is it, and how to get free fragments today?

Cosmetics, particularly bundles, are a massive attraction for Free Fire players, as they try to get their hands on as many as possible. Typically, users acquire them for aesthetic purposes as they have no impact on actual gameplay.

The developers introduce new bundles and bring back older ones regularly. These are usually added as part of events such as Luck Royale or in the store. Gamers can also exchange Magic Cubes to attain exclusive bundles.

What is the Magic Cube Fragment in Free Fire?

Users can exchange Magic Cubes for bundles (Image via Free Fire)

Players need 100 Magic Cube Fragments to exchange them for a Magic Cube. These are quite a scarce commodity and are often rewards in some events or the Luck Royale.

Users can follow these steps to exchange fragments for a cube:

Step 1: First, they must open the store and head to the redeem section.

Press the exchange button to get the cube (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Next, gamers must select Cube Fragment and press the Exchange button to get the cube.

How to get free Cube fragments in Free Fire?

Today is the peak day of Free Fire’s 4th-anniversary celebrations, and players will get Cube fragments by playing the game for a stipulated time. The exact time and rewards are:

5x Cube Fragments – Play 10 minutes

5x Cube Fragments – Play 30 minutes

10x Cube Fragments – Play 50 minutes

10x Cube Fragments – Play 70 minutes

20x Cube Fragments – Play 100 minutes

This allows users to get a total of 50 fragments for free from this event.

They can follow these steps to claim the rewards after playing for the mentioned time frame.

Step 1: Players can open the event’s section by tapping on the calendar icon.

Users need to select Free Cube Fragment under the 4th Anniversary tab (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Next, click on the 4th Anniversary tab and select the Free Cube Fragment section.

Users can click on the claim button to get the fragments (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Tap on the claim button beside the rewards to obtain them.

Edited by Ravi Iyer