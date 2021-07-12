Miss Diya's (BlackPink Gaming) Free Fire ID, real name, monthly earnings, and more stats revealed

Diya Hazarika, aka Miss Diya or BlackPink Gaming, is one of the leading female Free Fire streamers on YouTube. She regularly streams and boasts more than 1.13 million subscribers that place her 3245th in India.

The content creator only had 380k subscribers in July 2020, which accounts for a nearly 200% increase. Miss Diya also has 40k followers on Instagram.

Miss Diya's (BlackPink Gaming) Free Fire ID and stats

Diya Hazarika’s Free Fire ID is 558477413. Her in-game stats as of July 12th, 2021, are:

Lifetime stats

In 10395 squad games, Miss Diya has won 2247 of them, so she has a 21.61%-win ratio. She has posted 24925 kills and has a K/D ratio of 3.06.

The content creator has recorded 1927 victories in about 11203 duo matches, thus ensuring a win percentage of 17.20%. With 28161 kills, she holds a K/D ratio of 3.04.

BlackPink Gaming has played 6141 solo games and won 640 of them, ensuring a win rate of 10.42%. She has 13205 frags for a K/D ratio of 2.40.

Ranked stats

Miss Diya has 16 Booyahs in 101 squad games, which results in a win rate of 15.84%. She eliminated 278 foes in the process, securing a K/D ratio of 3.27.

In the ongoing ranked season, BlackPink Gaming has won four out of 40 duo matches, resulting in a win percentage of 10%. She has 90 eliminations at a K/D ratio of 2.50.

The content creator has also played 10 solo games and has 18 frags for a K/D ratio of 1.80.

Note: The stats used in the article are recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as Miss Diya plays further.

Earnings

BlackPink Gaming's approximated earnings as per Social Blade

Social Blade estimates that Miss Diya earns $711 - $11.4K per month from her YouTube channel. The yearly total is estimated to be $8.5K - $136.4K.

YouTube channel

Diya Hazarika started with content creation back in August 2019 and has since witnessed gradual growth. Her channel BlackPink Gaming has gained 40k subscribers and 2.84 million views in the last 30 days.

This link will take the readers to Miss Diya's YouTube channel.

