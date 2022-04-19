Mr Ali's Free Fire ID, stats, monthly income, YouTube subscribers, rank, and more in April 2022

Mohamed "Mr Ali" Ali is a highly accomplished professional Free Fire player from Morocco representing MCES Africa. He won the Free Fire Arab League Season 4 and 5 with the team and was also named the MVP of the finals in the latter.

Besides his professional career, the player also runs a YouTube channel and has built a broad subscriber base of 1.23 million. His channel is filled with gameplay videos that his audience enjoys.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and gamers should avoid playing it.

What is Mr Ali's Free Fire ID?

His ID in the game is 47218299, and his present IGN is 3LIXXX.MCES. Ali's statistics within the battle royale title as of 19 April 2022 are:

Lifetime stats

Mr Ali's has a K/D ratio of 3 and above in duo and squad games(Image via Garena)

Mr Ali has dropped into 17887 squad matches and been victorious 2952 times, accumulating a win rate of 16.50%. He has acquired 54709 kills while scoring 19257 headshots, roughly approximating a kill-to-death ratio of 3.66 and a headshot ratio of 35.20%.

He has played 1682 duo games and registered 246 Booyahs, corresponding to a win percentage of 14.62%. The professional player has taken down 4315 opponents, 1000 of which are headshots, translating to a K/D ratio of 3 and a headshot rate of 23.17%.

Mohamed has 3655 solo matches to his credit and has remained undefeated on 376 occasions, summing up to a win ratio of 10.28%. With 7801 eliminations and 2340 headshots, he maintains a K/D ratio of 2.38 and a 30% headshot rate.

Ranked stats

He is yet to participate in a match (Image via Garena)

The YouTuber is yet to open his account in Battle Royale Ranked Season 27.

Clash Squad stats

Mr Ali's has a 64.61% win rate in this mode (Image via Garena)

The streamer has featured in 3829 Clash Squad games, and his squad has chalked up 2474 victories, accruing a win percentage of 64.61%. He has recorded 27825 frags, retaining a KDA of 2.11 and average damage per match of 3408.

The internet star has maintained a headshot rate of 45.81%, with 12748 headshots to his name.

Note: Mr Ali's Free Fire stats are subject to change.

Monthly income

His estimated earnings at current viewership (Image via Social Blade)

As per Social Blade, Mr Ali's monthly earnings are between $9 and $148. The yearly income comes out to be around $111 to $1.8K.

YouTube channel

The oldest Free Fire video on Mr Ali's channel was uploaded in March 2019, and the channel surpassed half a million subscribers in the same year. Since then, the user has uploaded content on an irregular basis, amassing 92 million views.

He has recently been somewhat inactive on YouTube, amassing only 37k views in the last 30 days. Moreover, Mr Ali has accumulated 1 million followers on the Booyah application.

