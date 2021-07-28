Munna Bhai Gaming's Free Fire ID, real name, monthly income, stats, Discord link, and more

Venkata Atchuth, otherwise known as Munna Bhai Gaming, is one of the biggest Free Fire content creators and regularly streams and makes videos related to the game in Telugu.

Presently, the YouTuber has a subscriber count of over 2.22 million. Here’s an overview of Munna Bhai Gaming’s Free Fire ID, stats, and other details.

Munna Bhai Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 402752655 and his stats are as follows:

Lifetime stats

Munna Bhai Gaming's lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Munna Bhai Gaming has a total of 10868 squad games to his name and has 3276 wins, which results in a win percentage of 30.14%. With a K/D ratio of 5.39, he has 40899 frags.

In duo mode, the content creator has been victorious 628 times in the 2573 matches that he has participated in, maintaining a win rate of 24.40%. With 9440 kills, the player has a K/D ratio of 4.85.

The YouTuber has managed to secure 1027 wins in 3936 solo matches, retaining a win ratio of 26.09%. He has killed 17865 enemies with a K/D ratio of 6.14.

Ranked stats

Munna Bhai Gaming's ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

Munna Bhai Gaming has participated in 338 squad matches during the current ranked season and has 128 first-place finishes, making his win rate 37.86%. He has bagged 1748 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 8.32.

Apart from this, he has played 3 duo games and has a single Booyah, resulting in a win percentage of 33.33%. He has also notched 21 frags with a K/D ratio of 10.50.

Finally, Munna Bhai Gaming has also played 100 solo matches and has outperformed enemies in 23, resulting in a win ratio of 23.00%. He has secured 523 kills with a K/D ratio of 6.79.

Note: Munna Bhai Gaming’s stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator plays more games in Garena Free Fire.

Monthly income

Munna Bhai Gaming's income (Image via Social Blade)

As per estimates, the monthly income of Munna Bhai Gaming is between $5.6K - $88.9K.

Discord link

Munna Bhai Gaming's Discord server (Image via Discord)

Readers can use this link to join Munna Bhai Gaming’s Discord server.

YouTube channel

Munna Bhai Gaming has been creating content on Google’s video-sharing platform for over 2 years now. He currently has a total of 906 videos with 192.27 million views.

This link will take users to the official Munna Bhai Gaming YouTube channel.

