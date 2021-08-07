NayanAsin's Free Fire ID, stats, real name, monthly income and guild ID revealed

Nayan Shelke, aka NayanAsin, has established himself as one of the best content creators in the Indian Free Fire community. He co-runs the popular YouTube channel, "Assassins ARMY," with Huzaif Pathan (HuzaiAsin).

The duo's channel has a massive subscriber count of 4.05 million. Their videos have received over 447.252 million views so far.

NayanAsin’s real name, Free Fire and guild ID

As mentioned above, NayanAsin’s real name is Nayan Shelke. His Free Fire ID is 148880273, while his guild ID is 60645836.

NayanAsin’s stats as of today (August 7th) are stated below:

Lifetime stats

NayanAsin's lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

NayanAsin has participated in 11427 squad games to date and has won on 3270 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 28.61%. With a K/D ratio of 3.94, he has 32170 frags in these matches.

The YouTuber has also played 2120 duo matches and has secured 611 victories, making his win rate 28.82%. He killed 5578 opponents at a K/D ratio of 3.70 in this mode.

NayanAsin has featured in 807 solo games and has triumphed in 100 of them, translating to a win rate of 13.63%. He has 1451 kills and a K/D ratio of 2.08 in this mode.

Ranked stats

NayanAsin's ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

In the current ranked season, NayanAsin has competed in 62 squad matches and has 23 victories to his name, boasting a win rate of 37.09%. He has 214 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 5.49.

The content creator has also played 5 games in the ranked duo mode but is yet to secure a win. He bagged 9 frags at a K/D ratio of 1.80 in this mode.

NayanAsin has participated in 1 ranked solo match. However, he did not secure a Booyah. He racked up 4 kills in that match, making his K/D ratio 4.00.

Note: NayanAsin's stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

Income

Earnings of Assassins ARMY Youtube channel (Image via Social Blade)

As per the estimates on Social Blade, NayanAsin and HuzaiAsin earn a monthly income of $14.5K - $231.5K from the Assassins ARMY YouTube channel.

NayanAsin’s YouTube channel

As mentioned previously, NayanAsin and HuzaiAsin create content on the “Assassins ARMY” YouTube channel. There are currently 459 videos on the channel.

In the last 30 days, the channel has garnered 460k subscribers and 57.866 million views combined.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh