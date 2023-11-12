New Booyah for Scythe event in Free Fire: Get free Shadow Reaper Blade and more rewards

Diwali-related activities are underway in Garena Free Fire, offering players various themed goods. The latest event to be introduced in the battle royale title is the Booyah for Scythe, which offers an attractive scythe skin for free. To get the available rewards, individuals essentially have to obtain a given number of Booyahs in any of the different game modes.

The requirements set by the developers are fairly easy to accomplish, and those who actively play the game can easily match them. More specifics regarding the Booyah for Scythe event in Free Fire are provided in the section below.

Booyah for Scythe event commences within Free Fire

The event is set to remain active until November 16 (Image via Garena)

Booyah for Scythe event began in Free Fire on November 12, 2023, and will remain available only until November 16, 2023. The primary highlight of the event is the Shadow Reaper Blade, a visually appealing scythe skin. Besides that, players can also get a Luck Royale Voucher and a Gold Royale Voucher.

The specifics that users have to match for the rewards are as follows:

Booyah 5 times or Booyah 2 times with Guildmates (BR, CS, or LW modes): Get a free Gold Royale Voucher (Expiry December 31, 2023).

Get a free Gold Royale Voucher (Expiry December 31, 2023). Booyah 12 times or Booyah 7 times with Guildmates (BR, CS, or LW modes): Get a free Luck Royale Voucher (Expiry December 31, 2023).

Get a free Luck Royale Voucher (Expiry December 31, 2023). Booyah 25 times or Booyah 12 times with Guildmates (BR, CS, or LW modes): Get free Shadow Reaper Blade.

Since it is easy to win matches in the Clash Squad and Lone Wolf modes, players are advised to play them and complete the requirements for the event. If they play the Battle Royale matches, winning 25 matches will take some time.

Given that Scythe skins like the Shadow Reaper Blade would generally cost a few hundred diamonds, this event provides a perfect opportunity for those looking to add an attractive item to their in-game collections. However, since the event is active only until November 16, players must try to complete the specifics as soon as possible.

How to claim rewards from the Booyah for Scythe event in Free Fire

Access the event via the steps below (Image via Garena)

You can claim the rewards once you have won the specified number of matches in any of the selected game modes. Listed below are the steps you can follow to access the new event:

Step 1: Start by opening Free Fire and moving to the “Events” section by clicking its icon.

Step 2: Find the “Booyah for Scythe” event under the “Diwali” tab.

Step 3: You will find a “Claim” button next to the rewards. Click on the same to retrieve the relevant items.

The received Shadow Reaper Blade can be equipped in Free Fire by going to the Armory section under the “Weapons” tab.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.