To commemorate Diwali, the new Diwali Royale has been added to the Indian server of Free Fire. This is one of the many Diwali-based events scheduled to make their way into the battle royale title. The Desert Reptile Gloo Wall is the main grand prize of the Luck Royale, and it features an attractive design that is extremely fun to use on the battlefield.

Fortunately, the Diwali Royale doesn’t require gamers to spend diamonds on spins, and they can make them using Gold or Diwali Royale Vouchers. In addition, the Gloo Wall skin is guaranteed in 150 spins, so gamers are certain to get the Desert Reptile Gloo Wall.

More details regarding the new Diwali Royale have been provided in the section below.

New Diwali Royale in Free Fire: Get Desert Reptile Gloo Wall and more rewards

Here is the new Diwali Royale event of the game (Image via Garena)

The new Diwali Royale made its way into Free Fire on October 27, 2023, and it will be accessible to the game’s community only until November 2, 2023. Players will have a period of approximately one week to spend Gold and the Diwali Royale Vouchers to acquire the Desert Reptile Gloo Wall.

Every spin in the event will cost 1000 Gold, whereas a collection of 10+1 spins is priced at 10,000 Gold. Upon making a spin, a random reward from the prize pool will be withdrawn. The following are the rewards offered within the event:

Desert Reptile Gloo Wall

Roaring Knight Mask (24 Hours)

Roaring Knight Shoes (24 Hours)

Roaring Knight Bottom (24 Hours)

Roaring Knight Top (24 Hours)

Desi Gangster Mask (24 Hours)

Desi Gangster Head (24 Hours)

Desi Gangster Bottom (24 Hours)

Desi Gangster Top (24 Hours)

Desi Gangster Shoes (24 Hours)

The Golden Tiger Avatar (24 Hours)

Flaming Beast Banner (24 Hours)

Flame Art T-shirt (24 Hours)

Goldrim Skyboard (24 Hours)

Magnificent Mayur Loot Box (24 Hours)

Predator in the Sky Parachute (24 Hours)

The Flying Diva Parachute (24 Hours)

Light Surfer Skyboard (24 Hours)

Fearless Warrior Head (24 Hours)

Fearless Warrior Shoes (24 Hours)

Fearless Warrior Bottom (24 Hours)

Fearless Warrior Top (24 Hours)

Scan

Leg Pockets

Armor Crate

Monster Truck – Roaring Wheels (24 Hours)

Bounty Token

Secret Clue

Airdrop Aid

Pet Food

Given that Diwali Royale Vouchers are provided as an after-match drop, users can play more games and use them to draw the rewards.

Steps to access the Diwali Royale in Free Fire

Check out the steps provided below to access the Diwali Royale and receive the rewards present at the event:

Step 1: Open Free Fire on your device and tap the “Luck Royale” icon. The list of Luck Royales will soon be displayed on your screen.

Step 2: You must subsequently select the Diwali Royale from the left side.

Step 3: Make spins by spending Gold or the Diwali Royale Vouchers.

Once you acquire the Desert Reptile Gloo Wall skin, you can equip it via the “Weapon” section.

