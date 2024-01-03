New Evo Vault event in Free Fire: Get Woodpecker Majestic Prowler and more rewards

A new Evo Vault has made its way to Free Fire, offering players an excellent opportunity to get multiple Evo gun skins. The event's main highlight is the Woodpecker Majestic Prowler, which is the latest skin of its kind to be introduced in the battle royale title. Alongside that, a few existing Evo gun skins have returned within the game.

As is the case with all Luck Royales, individuals will have to spend diamonds to get the rewards that have been made available. With Evo gun skins being among the most highly-demanded cosmetics, this event must not be missed.

The section below provides more details on the latest Evo Vault event in Free Fire.

New Evo Vault event featuring Woodpecker Majestic Prowler starts in Free Fire

The new Evo Vault event will operate for one month (Image via Garena)

The Evo Vault event was added on January 2, 2024, and will operate for one month. It features four Evo gun skins, including the Woodpecker Majestic Prowler. Each spin in the event costs 20 diamonds, whereas a collection of 10+1 spins will require players to spend 200 diamonds.

Upon making a spin, a random reward from the prize pool will be withdrawn. Below is the detailed set of Free Fire rewards available during the event:

Woodpecker Majestic Prowler

Thompson Cindered Colossus

M1014 Scorpio Shattered

FAMAS Demonic Grin

Majestic Prowler (Woodpecker) Token Crate

Cindered Colossus (Thompson) Token Crate

Scorpio Shatter (M1014) Token Crate

Demonic Grin (FAMAS) Token Crate

Bonfire

Pocket Market

Armor Crate

Secret Clue

Luck Royale Voucher (Expiry: February 29, 2024)

Gold Royale Voucher (Expiry: February 29, 2024)

Players are guaranteed to receive an Evo gun skin in 50 spins or less. Accordingly, they will receive one of the skins above for 1,000 diamonds, which is a worthy investment. If they are lucky, they can receive different skins without spending too much of their in-game currency.

You will have to upgrade the skin to unlock the benefits (Image via Garena)

That said, players should note that the cost to upgrade the Evo gun skins will not be cheap.

How to get Woodpecker Majestic Prowler in Free Fire

Follow the steps below to access the FF event and receive the Woodpecker Majestic Prowler:

Step 1: Start by booting up Free Fire on your mobile device.

Step 2: Once the game starts, click the Luck Royale icon on the screen's left side. You will find the different Luck Royales, and you should stay on the Evo Vault.

Step 3: You may then make the spins by spending diamonds. The currency will be deducted, and rewards from the prize pool will be withdrawn.

Once you have received the Evo gun skin, you can equip it through the "Evo gun" section of the "Weapon" tab in Free Fire.

