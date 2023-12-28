New Free Fire Faded Wheel (December 2023): Get Bizon Fundamentality and more rewards

Faded Wheel is one of the Luck Royales in Free Fire, and it is among the sources for introducing new cosmetic items. Garena updates the game with new Faded Wheels occasionally, with the latest one bringing a unique gun skin for the Bizon. It commenced on December 28, 2023, and will last one week, giving users ample time to spend diamonds and get the rewards.

Besides the exclusive Bizon skin, various additional items, such as weapon loot boxes and magic cube fragments, are part of the Faded Wheel. Check out the section below for an in-depth guide on the newly commenced event.

New Faded Wheel starts in Free Fire, featuring the Bizon Fundamentality

The Faded Wheel event runs for one week in the game (Image via Garena)

There is usually a lot of excitement whenever new Faded Wheels get added to Free Fire, given that they guarantee the entire prize pool in a particular number of spins. To get started, you must remove two items from the pool and make the spins by spending diamonds.

Listed below is the detailed prize pool of the latest Faded Wheel in the battle royale title:

Bizon Fundamentality

Cube Fragment

2x Urban Rager Weapon Loot Crate

Mr. Shark (Backpack)

3x Supply Crates

G36 Fundamentality

3x Armor Crates

2x Pink Devil Weapon Loot Crates

Skull Parachute

3x Pet Food

The items you receive will get greyed out, meaning that you will get all the selected rewards in a total of eight spins. However, you should note that the cost of spins will increase with each subsequent one.

How to access the Faded Wheel in Free Fire

You can check the steps provided below to access the Faded Wheel event in the game and receive the special Bizon Fundamentality:

Step 1: Get started by opening the game and clicking the “Luck Royale” icon. The icon is present on the left side of the lobby screen.

Step 2: The list of Luck Royales will appear, and you should select the one depicting the Bizon Fundamentality.

Step 3: You may remove the two items you do not want from the prize pool.

Step 4: Finally, you can make the spins by spending the diamonds.

If you don’t have good skin for Bizon, spending the diamonds on Bizon Fundamentality could be worth it. It would essentially end up increasing the accuracy and movement speed of the gun while reducing the reload speed.

How much will it cost to get the Bizon Fundamentality?

The first spin in the Faded Wheel event will cost you nine diamonds, while the subsequent seven spins will be priced at 19, 39, 69, 99, 149, 199, and 499. As a result, you are guaranteed to receive the Bizon Fundamentality in 1082 diamonds.

That said, if you are lucky, you may end up getting the Bizon Fundamentality in a fewer number of diamonds.

